About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Everest Glaciers Thinning at an Alarming Rate

by Colleen Fleiss on February 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Everest Glaciers Thinning at an Alarming Rate

Glaciers on Mount Everest, such as South Col Glacier, is losing ice and thinning at an alarming rate.

This study addresses a key question from the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition on whether glaciers at the highest point on earth are experiencing the impacts of climate change.

Advertisement


The Mount Everest region has indeed been losing ice significantly since the late 1990s, it was revealed in an article published in the Nature Portfolio journal 'Climate and Atmospheric Research'.

This is significant in view of the fact that earlier studies concentrated on glaciers at lower heights and those studied from the higher altitude were done with the help of satellite images. Himalayas are called the third pole as it is the repository of highest volume of ice outside the two poles.
Advertisement

The Everest Expedition, the single most comprehensive scientific expedition to Everest, conducted trailblazing research on glaciers and the alpine environment. The multidisciplinary team comprised scientists from eight countries, including 17 Nepali researchers. Three of the co-authors of this study were from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

Based in Kathmandu, Nepal, ICIMOD is a regional intergovernmental learning and knowledge sharing centre for Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The findings are based on data from a 10-metre-long ice core obtained from South Col Glacier at an elevation of 8,020 metres above sea level (masl), as well as meteorological observations from the two highest automatic weather stations in the world located on the southern slopes of Mount Everest at 7,945 masl and 8,430 masl.

South Col Glacier lies on the main climbing route of Mount Everest on its southern ridges. At a mean elevation of 7,985 masl, this relatively small glacier is undoubtedly the highest glacier in the world. The surface of the glacier is mainly bare ice, apart from seasonal snow and a perennial snow apron along the sides of Mount Everest, which comprise the upper reaches of this southerly oriented glacier.

"Using micro radiocarbon dating, researchers estimated that the age of ice in the glacier was about 2000 years old. Over the past two thousand years, ice accumulation was the equivalent of 27 mm of water per year, and an overall net thinning of the equivalent of 55 m of water measured since the mid-1800s but accelerating in recent decades," the study said.

This is especially important for glaciers like this one that get very little snowfall. "The rate of ice loss measured is more than 80 times faster than the 2000 years it took to form this thickness of ice," it said.

With estimated thinning rates of nearly 2 m per year even glaciers such as South Col Glacier, which is located at the highest point in the world, may vanish by mid-century. Moreover, the study also shows the importance of snow cover and how quickly things can change for high mountain glaciers when it disappears.

"This warming will have a cumulative effect on the experience of climbing Mt Everest. Some areas of the route's surface will gradually change from snowpack to ice to exposed bedrock, and avalanches will become dynamic because ice is more brittle. The long-term effect on the availability and stability of these water towers which will impact downstream communities is of major concern," it said.

"This tipping sensitivity and increased mass loss of glaciers, particularly at the world's highest elevations, where temperatures never rise above zero degree Celsius, is a wake-up call for us all. It also shows the importance of direct measurements on glaciers to increase our understanding of the processes when forecasting how these landforms will respond to changing climate," said Tenzing Chogyal Sherpa, Remote Sensing and Geoinformation Associate, ICIMOD.

Glaciers in the Himalayas make a significant contribution to water resources for millions of people. Most previous studies have focused on glaciers at lower altitudes that are easier to access. These show a strong trend of shrinking, with an accelerating rate in recent years. Earlier work on high altitude glaciers has relied on satellite measurements. However, with the information we now have from the weather stations and the ice core, it is clear that even the highest glaciers are melting rapidly and at an accelerating rate. These changes will have tremendous consequences on people's livelihoods and wellbeing.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Study Says Majority Kids Suffer No Post-COVID Syndrome After...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anal Warts 

Recommended Reading
Mount Everest Climbers's Horrifying Tweets as a Massive Avalanche Hits Base Camps
Mount Everest Climbers's Horrifying Tweets as a Massive Avalanche Hits Base Camps
As an earthquake hit Nepal, the climbers used social media to keep the world appraised of the loss ....
Climbing Mount Everest Using a Ladder
Climbing Mount Everest Using a Ladder
The Nepal government is mulling the installation of ladders on Hillary Step that will help the ......
Disabled Frenchman Makes Record Skydive Over Mount Everest
Disabled Frenchman Makes Record Skydive Over Mount Everest
A French multiple sclerosis sufferer became the first disabled person to skydive over Mount ......
Multiple Sclerosis Patient Skydives Over Mount Everest
Multiple Sclerosis Patient Skydives Over Mount Everest
A multiple sclerosis sufferer wants his act of skydiving over Mount Everest to send a message of ......
Anal Warts
Anal Warts
Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transm...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)