Europe Drug Regulator Okays Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Jab

by Angela Mohan on October 28, 2021 at 10:33 AM
Europe Drug Regulator Okays Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Jab

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine's booster shot is safe for people aged above 18 years. It is the second COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in the EU.

"This follows data showing that a third dose of Spikevax given six to eight months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

The EMA approved Pfizer's booster jab and recommended a third dose of a shot from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for people with weak immune systems.

"This follows data showing that a third dose of Spikevax given 6 to 8 months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.
"Implementation of vaccination campaigns remains the prerogative of the advisory groups guiding the vaccination campaigns in each EU member state", said EMA.

Several EU member states launched their own booster campaigns to fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus and avoid further lockdowns in the winter.

The EMA said the risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster are being monitored.

U.S. authorities have approved booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.



Source: Medindia
