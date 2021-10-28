Europe Drug Regulator Okays Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Jab

Advertisement

"This follows data showing that a third dose of Spikevax given 6 to 8 months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said."Implementation of vaccination campaigns remains the prerogative of the advisory groups guiding the vaccination campaigns in each EU member state", said EMA.Several EU member states launched their own booster campaigns to fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus and avoid further lockdowns in the winter.The EMA said the risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster are being monitored.U.S. authorities have approved booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.Source: Medindia