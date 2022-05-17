Estrogen Therapy Downs COVID-19 Deaths, Says Study

Advertisement

Earlier studies have also shown that women have faster and greater immune responses to viral infections. Researchers have observed similar data in previous pandemics, including the SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV outbreaks.The reason for these sex differences is uncertain. Limited recent observational data suggest that estrogen may reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease.This study investigated the association between hormone replacement therapy or combined oral contraception use, and the likelihood of death in women with COVID-19.Researchers investigated combined oral contraception, which contains estrogen because some Recent observational data suggests that women taking oral contraceptives have a lower risk of acquiring COVID-19.Investigators used a retrospective cohort with medical records from the Oxford-Royal College of General Practitioners Research and Surveillance Centre primary care database.They identified a group of 1,863,478 women over 18 from 465 general practices in England. There were 5451 COVID-19 cases within the cohort. Hormone replacement therapy was associated with a 22% reduction in all-cause mortality in COVID-19.This suggests that estrogen may well contribute a protective effect against COVID-19 severity. This may explain why fewer women compared to men have been hospitalized, admitted to intensive care, or died due to COVID-19 during the pandemic.," said Christopher Wilcox, one of the paper's authors.."Source: Medindia