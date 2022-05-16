National Dengue Day 2022: Symptoms and Prevention of Dengue

National Dengue Prevention Day is celebrated on May 16 every year in India. The day aims to spread awareness about this disease and preventive methods and tips to treat dengue. Today, dengue cases are prevalent throughout India, and because of this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made reporting of dengue cases essential.
Dengue fever, also known as breakbone fever, is a mosquito-borne infection that can cause severe flu-like illness. It is caused by four different viruses and is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. These mosquitoes also transmit yellow fever, Zika viruses, and chikungunya. Dengue fever is found in the tropics, with local differences in risk determined by climatic, socioeconomic, and environmental variables.
In India, May 16 marks National Dengue Day, which is an initiative by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to spread awareness of vector-borne disease and its preventive methods.
Dengue fever remains a global and regional hazard, imposing a significant public health burden on all communities despite advances in medicine and science. Therefore, dengue day is also observed internationally too.
World Dengue DayGiven the persistence of dengue fever in ASEAN member states, the 10th ASEAN Health Ministers' Meeting in 2010 designated June 15 as "ASEAN Dengue Day." Since then, June 15 as an important regional initiative to increase information exchange and promote awareness of dengue prevention, control and intervention methods.
Additionally, ISNTD formed an international, multisectoral Dengue Advisory Group made up of partners from Ministries of Health, research and academia, NGOs, and civil society. As a result, in honor of ASEAN Dengue Day 2021 and the inaugural World Dengue Day, ISNTD and ADVA co-hosted the ISNTD-ADVA World Dengue Day Forum.
Dengue: Some Facts to KnowAlthough dengue fever caused by mosquitoes is treatable, if a person is infected a second time, it is said that the disease is also likely to become more severe, posing a threat to life.
Here are some of the facts you should know about dengue fever:
- Dengue is transmitted by an infected female mosquito of the Aedes aegypti species. The female mosquito is infected with any of the four dengue viruses.
- After the infected mosquito bites a human, symptoms begin to develop in the body within 3 to 14 days.
- Although there are no antiviral drugs to treat dengue fever, early diagnosis and clinical treatment can help patients. Dengue sufferers are advised to drink plenty of fluids.
Symptoms of Dengue Fever
- High fever
- Headache
- Rashes
- Muscle and joint pain
- Appetite loss
- Fatigue
Tips to Control Dengue Fever
- Water from refrigerators and other small containers (plastic containers, buckets, used car tires, water coolers, pet water bowls, and vases) should be cleaned and removed at least once a week.
- Water storage containers must be covered at all times.
- People are recommended to wear long-sleeved clothing that covers their skin in the broadcast season (rain).
- Use a mosquito net or mosquito repellent while sleeping during the day.
- Use spray during the day to avoid mosquito bites and drink plenty of water.
It is essential that
each individual understand the consequences of the dengue disease and the measures they must take to avoid contracting it. Every member of the community can play an important role in dengue prevention. So let us be united and eradicate dengue once and for all.
