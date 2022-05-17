Drug Therapy for Cataracts Heads a Step Closer

New treatment for cataract has shown extremely positive results in laboratory tests, as per the study published in the peer-reviewed journal Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science.



Cataract is a clouding of the eye lens that develops over time and affects the quality of vision. It is caused by disorganization of the proteins in the lens that leads to clumps of protein forming that scatter light and severely reduce transmission to the retina. Cataract can cause vision loss and blindness for millions of people worldwide.