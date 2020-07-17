Esha Gupta Beats 'Emotional Roller Coaster' of Last Five Months Through Yoga

"Yoga is not a workout, it's a work-in-- Does anyone else feel they lose their pose balance if emotionally not in the right place? 'Yog' is a prevedic Indian practise which is a combination of physical mental n spiritual self. Hence personally am not a fan of the western version of yoga where it's taken as a mere exercise, but the fact that it's origin meant more about aligning our whole inner self."
‘On her verified Instagram account, she shared a photo where she can be seen performing yoga.’
"I know, this year has shook us all, but it even woke us. Whenever m feeling negative, I try and focus on all the blessings I still have. By god's grace if you have a roof above your head, food to eat, family that loves you and is healthy, you are already blessed by god."
"These 5 months have been an emotional roller coaster for me, for all of us, but I always pick myself up, and yoga has been my reason for that. Be loyal and consistent, everyday try and be a better version of yourself. Don't think you are in a rat race. We all have our different paths, find yours with self love and positivity," shared the actress on Instagram, adding a piece of advice for those who are feeling low in the current situation.
On work front, Esha was last seen as a police officer in the web series "REJCTX2".
Source: IANS