by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 17, 2020 at 9:32 PM Mental Health News
Esha Gupta Beats 'Emotional Roller Coaster' of Last Five Months Through Yoga
The last few months when the nation was experiencing a Covid-19 induced lockdown, have been an "emotional roller coaster" for actress Esha Gupta.

Esha opened up on her state of mind in an Instagram post and also revealed what she does when she feels negative. On her verified Instagram account, she shared a photo where she can be seen performing yoga.

"Yoga is not a workout, it's a work-in-- Does anyone else feel they lose their pose balance if emotionally not in the right place? 'Yog' is a prevedic Indian practise which is a combination of physical mental n spiritual self. Hence personally am not a fan of the western version of yoga where it's taken as a mere exercise, but the fact that it's origin meant more about aligning our whole inner self."


"I know, this year has shook us all, but it even woke us. Whenever m feeling negative, I try and focus on all the blessings I still have. By god's grace if you have a roof above your head, food to eat, family that loves you and is healthy, you are already blessed by god."

"These 5 months have been an emotional roller coaster for me, for all of us, but I always pick myself up, and yoga has been my reason for that. Be loyal and consistent, everyday try and be a better version of yourself. Don't think you are in a rat race. We all have our different paths, find yours with self love and positivity," shared the actress on Instagram, adding a piece of advice for those who are feeling low in the current situation.

On work front, Esha was last seen as a police officer in the web series "REJCTX2".

Source: IANS

