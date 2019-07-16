medindia

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Launched by Takeda in India

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 16, 2019 at 11:34 AM Drug News
Global biopharmaceutical company Takeda announced the launch of the enzyme replacement therapy for 'lysosomal storage disorders' (LSD), in an attempt to expand its portfolio of rare disease therapies in India.
"Under 'lysosomal storage disorders', India has been recording prevalence of Hunter Syndrome, Gaucher Disease and Fabry Disease. To address these, Takeda brings to the market Idursulfase for Hunter Syndrome, Velaglucerase Alpha for Gaucher Disease and Agalsidase Alfa for Fabry Disease," the company said in a statement.

Fabry disease interferes with the body's ability to break down a specific fatty substance (globotriaosylceramide or Gb3). Over 8,000-10,000 people worldwide have been affected by the disease.

Hunter Syndrome is a serious genetic disorder that interferes with the body's ability to break down specific mucopolysaccharides, also known as glycosaminoglycans or GAGs. It primarily affects males.

Gaucher is a rare inherited metabolic condition that affects approximately one in 100,000 people. Patients with type-1 Gaucher disease may experience varying symptoms and degrees of disease severity, making it difficult to diagnose.



Source: IANS

