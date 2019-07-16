HIV Persists in Brain and Spinal Cord Despite Successful Viral Suppression

Despite long-term combination retroviral therapy, HIV persists in the brain and the spinal cord of HIV infected individuals, although there is successful viral suppression in the immune system that prevents the viral cells from infecting and replicating additional cells. Hence these individuals exhibit cognitive decline.

HIV-positive patients are living longer, healthier lives thanks to combination antiretroviral therapy (cART), which prevents the virus from replicating and infecting additional cells. However, HIV's ability to persist in the body despite ongoing cART treatment remains a major obstacle to curing patients. Now, clinical trial results published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation show that HIV can be detected in the central nervous system of patients undergoing long-term cART, and its presence is linked to poor performance on cognitive tests.



‘HIV infected individuals on long-term combination retroviral therapy perform poorly on a series of cognitive tests despite successful viral suppression in the immune system.’

In the accompanying commentary, David Clifford explains how Spudich et al.'s findings highlight the need to address viral mechanisms of cognitive decline in cART-treated patients.







