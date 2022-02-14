About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Drug is Authorized by US FDA

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 14, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Font : A-A+

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Drug is Authorized by US FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eli Lilly for adult and adolescent patients with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. Lilly announced treatment work late last year after testing revealed that its previous antibody therapy was ineffective against the dominant omicron variant of COVID-19.

Biden administration has purchased 600,000 doses prior to approval and will begin shipping initial supplies to state health officials for distribution.

Advertisement


FDA's Drug Center Director Dr. Patricia Cavazzoni said, "It is an important step in meeting the need for more tools to treat patients as new variants of the virus continue to emerge."

Lilly said that the contract for its new drug "Bebtelovimab," pronounced "beb-teh-LO-vi-mab," is worth a minimum value of $720 million.

The authorized dose of bebtelovimab is 175 mg given as an intravenous injection over at least 30 seconds. The dosage is considerably smaller and quicker to administer than previous antibody treatments approved for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Daniel Skovronsky, MD, PhD, Lilly's Chief Scientific and Medical Officer said, in an announcement of the approval, "With the emergence of variants such as omicron, treatment options remain limited." "Lilly is pleased to provide another treatment option to help address the ongoing needs of patients and healthcare providers, who continue to battle this pandemic."

The FDA announcement comes after two leading monoclonal antibody therapies in the United States became ineffective against Omicron. Data indicate that the Lilly drug also acts against the emerging BA.2 mutation of Omicron.

Laboratory monoclonal antibodies stand for the human body's immune system by acting to block the invading virus. Given by IV or injection, medications should be used early in the course of the infection.

But late last month the FDA, along with Lily, revoked Regeneron's emergency use approval for the drug. Both drugs were the backbone of antibody therapy, and when they did not work against Omicran doctors were under intense pressure to bring in fallbacks.

"Should the BA.2 subvariant grow in proportion in the U.S., this potential treatment will help ensure that we can continue to offer a monoclonal antibody treatment that works against that strain of the virus," the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) said in a statement announcing the deal.

It is said that the HHS will provide free treatment. Lilly has been stockpiling the treatment, CEO David Ricks said last month in an interview for Fierce JPM Week.

Meanwhile, Lilly also is hoping for a full approval for baricitinib, also known as Olumiant, the company's Incyte-partnered rheumatoid arthritis drug, which according to Ricks, has become the standard-of-care for late-stage patients on ventilators, as it reduces the risk of death by 46%.

Earlier this month, Lilly announced COVID-19 antibody sales of $2.24 billion for 2021, with $1.06 billion coming in the fourth quarter.

Alternative therapies, including antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, are in short supply. GlaxoSmithKline's antibody against Omigran is also low.

Scientists say that COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies are not a substitute for vaccination.

Under the U.S. contract with Lilly, the government will receive about 300,000 treatment courses of the new antibody drug in February and another 300,000 in March.

Bebtelovimab was originally discovered by AbCellera Biologics (ABCL.O) and later licensed and developed by Eli Lilly.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Ovarian Cancer: New Insights

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)