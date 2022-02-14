About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Ovarian Cancer: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on February 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Ovarian Cancer: New Insights

University of Helsinki researchers have revealed how tumor cells interact with the immune system in ovarian cancer.

Every year, roughly 550 women develop ovarian cancer in Finland. Ovarian cancer is difficult to treat and it is commonly fatal, with 320 women dying of ovarian cancer annually in Finland.

Advertisement


Cancer can only develop and progress when the tumour cells are able to hide from the body's immune system. Cancer immunotherapies, which boost the body's immune defence against cancer, have emerged as promising therapies in multiple tumor types. However, the effectiveness of immunotherapies against ovarian cancer has remained modest. This is mainly since the mechanisms how ovarian cancer cells hide from the immune system have been unknown.

Utilizing a novel imaging technology, the researchers characterized more than 110,000 individual cells from clinical ovarian cancer samples. The researchers investigated how the genetic characteristics of ovarian cancer the shape human immune system, and how tumour and immune cells communicate with each other.
Advertisement

"With the help of this revolutionary imaging technology and advanced data analysis, we were able to study individual tumor cells, their functional properties and interactions with unprecedented precision," says Associate professor Anniina Färkkilä, the corresponding author of the study.

Tumor genes trick the immune system

"By studying individual cells directly in the tissue, we demonstrated how cancer cells hide in different ways, depending on the specific gene mutation. We found that the body's immune system is more effective against tumors with a mutation in BRCA1/2 genes. By contrast, tumours without such mutations have a connective tissue barrier prohibiting the interaction between the cancer and immune cells", says doctoral researcher Inga-Maria Launonen, BM.

BRCA1/2 mutations occur in approximately 20% of poorly differentiated serous carcinomas, the most common form of ovarian cancer. The killer T-cells closely guarded the aggressive tumour cells particularly in tumours with BRCA1/2 mutations, which is why these patients had a markedly better prognosis.

"By increasing our understanding of how tumour genes trick the immune system, we will be able to develop more effective ways to activate the body's own immune defences to kill the cancer cells," Inga-Maria says.

Results will promote the tailoring of precision therapies

The results of the study confirm the significance of the interaction between tumour and immune cells in identifying new and more effective therapies as well as in choosing the right therapy for each patient.

"Our findings will enable us to tailor precision immuno- and combination therapies that have the potential to even cure ovarian cancer in the future," Färkkilä says.

The study was published in the esteemed Nature Communications journal.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Machine Learning Helps Classify Hip Fractures
Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Drug is Authorized by US FDA >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Ovarian Cancer Ovarian Pain Premature Ovarian Failure 

Recommended Reading
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the ''silent killer'' as the symptoms ...
Quiz on Ovarian Cancer / Cancer of the Ovary
Quiz on Ovarian Cancer / Cancer of the Ovary
Ovarian cancer is a cancer that does not produce definite symptoms. Here are a few questions ......
Online Tool That Helps Ovarian Cancer Patients
Online Tool That Helps Ovarian Cancer Patients
Online tool that helps ovarian cancer patients feel more in control of symptoms has been developed ....
Genetic Mutation Puts High-risk Women for Ovarian Cancer
Genetic Mutation Puts High-risk Women for Ovarian Cancer
New study findings hold potential for predicting many years in advance which women with the ......
Ovarian Pain
Ovarian Pain
Ovarian pain is caused due to various conditions like ovarian cysts, ovarian tumors, endometriosis, ...
Premature Ovarian Failure
Premature Ovarian Failure
Premature menopause is ovarian failure which occurs 2 SD in years before a mean menopausal age and p...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)