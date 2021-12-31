Genetic Mutation Puts High-risk Women for Ovarian Cancer

Advertisement

Some women with BRCA-1 mutations choose to have their breasts or ovaries and fallopian tubes surgically removed even though they may never develop cancers in these tissues.The new study findings published in, could help physicians pinpoint which of these women are most likely to develop ovarian cancer in the future."We created these fallopian organoids using cells from women with BRCA-1 mutations who had ovarian cancer," explained Clive Svendsen, Ph.D., executive director of the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute.The study data supports recent research indicating that ovarian cancer in these patients begins with cancerous lesions in the fallopian tube linings. If we can detect these abnormalities at the outset, we may be able to short-circuit ovarian cancer.To make their discoveries, the research team generated induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCs), which can produce any type of cell. They started with blood samples taken from two groups of women: young ovarian cancer patients who had the BRCA-1 mutation and a control group of healthy women.Investigators then used the iPSCs to produce organoids modeling the lining of fallopian tubes and compared the organoids in the two groups.They found thatBesides showing how ovarian cancer is "seeded" in the fallopian tubes of women with mutated BRCA-1, the organoid technology potentially can be used to determine if a drug might work against the disease in an individual.Each organoid carries the genes of the person who provided the blood sample, making it a "twin" of that person's fallopian tube linings. Multiple drugs can be tested on the organoids without exposing the patient to them.Building on these findings may one day allow us to provide early, lifesaving detection of ovarian cancer in women who carry the BRCA-1 mutation and create effective, individualized prevention and, if necessary, treatment strategies.Source: Medindia