Electrical stimulation could treat constipation, according to a recent clinical trial published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

‘Electrical stimulation given for one hour on stomach and back is very promising and offers patients a safe alternative to laxative medications.’

"This treatment is very promising and offers patients a well-tolerated alternative to laxative medications," said lead author Judith S. Moore, PhD, RN, of Monash University in Australia.



Treatment was successful in 53% of the women in the first group but only 12% in the second. Furthermore, the improvement in symptoms lasted for at least 3 months after the treatment ended, and there were no reported side effects.

The women received either real or sham electrical stimulation on the stomach and back for 1 hour each day for 6 weeks. The women did not know whether they were receiving the real or the sham treatment.