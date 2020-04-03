medindia
Electrical Stimulation Could Treat Constipation

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 4, 2020 at 11:50 AM
Electrical stimulation could treat constipation, according to a recent clinical trial published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.
Electrical Stimulation Could Treat Constipation

The women received either real or sham electrical stimulation on the stomach and back for 1 hour each day for 6 weeks. The women did not know whether they were receiving the real or the sham treatment.

Treatment was successful in 53% of the women in the first group but only 12% in the second. Furthermore, the improvement in symptoms lasted for at least 3 months after the treatment ended, and there were no reported side effects.

"This treatment is very promising and offers patients a well-tolerated alternative to laxative medications," said lead author Judith S. Moore, PhD, RN, of Monash University in Australia.

Source: Eurekalert

