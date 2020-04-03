medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Pregnant Women with Depression are More Prone to Cannabis Use

by Iswarya on  March 4, 2020 at 11:45 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women with depression are three times more likely to use cannabis than those who have no depressive symptoms, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
Pregnant Women with Depression are More Prone to Cannabis Use
Pregnant Women with Depression are More Prone to Cannabis Use

Cannabis use is much more common among pregnant women with depression. Despite data linking cannabis and depression in many populations, this is the first study to examine this relationship among pregnant women in a nationally representative sample.

Show Full Article


Data were drawn from the 2005-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), an annual survey of person ages 12 and older in the U.S. Pregnant women were categorized as a current cannabis user if they responded they had used marijuana at least once during the past 30 days. The study, conducted with colleagues at The City University of New York, also investigated whether the relationship between depression and cannabis use differed by age, other sociodemographic characteristics, and perception of risk associated with cannabis use.

"Our findings are timely given rapidly shifting perceptions about risks associated with cannabis use and its legalization," said Renee Goodwin, Ph.D., in the Department of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School. "We found the prevalence of cannabis use was much higher among those with depression who perceived no risk (24 percent) relative to those who perceived moderate-great risk associated with use (5.5 percent)."

Among pregnant women without depression, those who perceived no risk had higher levels of use (16.5 percent) compared with those who perceived moderate-great risk (0.9 percent), though both these levels were substantially lower than among women with depression.

Depression appears to increase vulnerability to cannabis use even among pregnant women who perceive substantial risk. "Perception of greater risk associated with regular use seems to be a barrier to cannabis use, though pregnant women with depression who perceived moderate-great risk associated with regular cannabis use were more than six times as likely to use cannabis than those without depression. This suggests that depression may lead to use even among those who perceive high risk," noted Goodwin. "With legalization, the degree to which dangers are thought to be linked with cannabis use appears to be declining in the U.S. overall, and this may also apply to pregnant women."

Cannabis use was significantly more common among pregnant women with, compared to without depression. Over one in ten (13 percent) pregnant women with a major depressive episode reported past-month cannabis use compared with 4 percent without depression who reported using cannabis. This was the case across all sociodemographic subgroups.

Approximately one in four pregnant teens with depression used cannabis in the past month. "As brain development is ongoing until age 25, cannabis use in this group may increase risks for both mother and offspring," she noted." "Our results provide recent nationally representative estimates suggesting that education and intervention efforts should be targeted at pregnant teens."

"Education about risks associated with cannabis use during pregnancy for both mother and offspring, especially among women with prenatal depression, are needed as cannabis is rapidly being legalized across the U.S. and increases among pregnant women have previously been reported," suggested Goodwin.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

How to Handle Depression and Stress while Going Through a Divorce?

Divorce or breakup can be stressful and cause anxiety, depression and panic. Simple ways can help you deal with depression triggered by loss of marriage.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionCannabisDrug Abuse Screening TestDrug AbuseBreech Presentation and DeliveryStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavement

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive