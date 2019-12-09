Electrical-first Cardioversion Approach for AFib Results in Shorter ED Length of Stay

Chemical‐first and electrical‐first strategies are both successful and well-tolerated in emergency department patients with uncomplicated atrial fibrillation (AF); however, an electrical‐first strategy results in a significantly shorter emergency department (ED) length of stay. The findings of the study are published in the journal Academic Emergency Medicine.

Electrical-first Cardioversion Approach for AFib Results in Shorter ED Length of Stay



The lead author of the study is Frank X. Scheuermeyer, MD, MHSc, program head, clinical associate professor, and director of research in the Department of Emergency Medicine at St. Paul's Hospital and the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.



‘Chemical-first and electrical-first approaches are both effective strategies for acute atrial fibrillation.’

The findings add to the literature by comparing two accepted treatments, measuring important outcomes--including patient-reported results--and demonstrating that these patients, irrespective of initial management strategy, are safe; have minimal discomfort after their ED visit, and have an acceptable QoL at 3 and 30 days.



The study may assist clinicians by demonstrating that the electrical-first strategy may restore sinus rhythm more quickly. The results should encourage clinicians to consider an electrical-first approach for such patients initially.



Commenting on the study is Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of Emergency Medicine, Ian G. Stiell, MD, MSc, a distinguished professor and senior scientist in the Department of Emergency Medicine, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, University of Ottawa:



"This study confirms that both chemical-first and electrical-first approaches are effective strategies for acute atrial fibrillation. Immediate rhythm control by ED physicians allows rapid discharge of patients and early return to normal activities. Whether drug first or shock first should be determined by patient or physician preference."



