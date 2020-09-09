Education, Contraceptive can Curb Population Explosion in High-Fertility Countries

Daphne Liu, a doctoral student in statistics, and Adrian Raftery, a UW professor of statistics and sociology, decided to explore two questions: Is increasing contraceptive use or reducing demand more effective in family planning? And, is it the number of years girls attend a school or the overall enrollment of children in school that makes education a factor for fertility?said Liu.The world population is projected to touch 10.9 billion by 2100, especially in countries with high-fertility rates like Latin America, Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa. Today's global fertility rate is 2.5 birth per woman but can be as high as four birth per woman. This can exhaust the available resources and hinder long-term economic growth.Researchers studied the UN data on fertility rates since 1970 and combined it with data on education and contraception to determine the factors that have a major role in birth control.Two factors were assessed,, that depicted the percentage of women using modern contraception, and, the percentage of women want to delay or stop childbearing but are not using contraception.Contraceptive prevalence reflected the actual use of contraceptives, while unmet need only reflected family planning interest. The results showed that contraceptive prevalence had a significantly greater effect.The researchers then assessed two different aspects of education,, and theSchool enrollment discouraged families from having more children due to the expenses involved in raising children, while the highest level of education, especially through their early teens, helped women make informed childbearing decisions.The results showed that completing at least the lower secondary level had a greater effect on fertility decline than completing only primary schooling.said, Raftery.Source: Medindia