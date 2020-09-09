by Samhita Vitta on  September 9, 2020 at 12:17 PM Lifestyle News
Partners in a Romantic Relationship Influence Each Other’s Goals
People in a romantic relationship are influenced by the other partner like they tend to avoid or achieve what the other partner wishes, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Basel.

By studying 456 couples, the researchers observed that regardless of gender, age and length of the relationship, this effect is seen.

The study was published in The Journal of Gerontology .


The researchers wanted to examine the short- and long-term interdependence of approach goals and avoidance goals within couples.

The participants in the study reported whether they had tried to avoid conflicts or share meaningful experiences with their partner that day. This was followed by an analysis of how the information affected the goals of the partner.

The goals of each person were recorded daily for two 14 day periods at an interval of 10 to 12 months.

The average age and relationship length of the participants was just under 34 years and almost 10 years, respectively.

Delayed effects

The study observed that when one person avoids conflicts and distress, the other partner also tries to do the same.

Similarly, when one person seeks meaningful experiences and seeks personal growth, the other partner also wants to achieve them.

Significant delayed effects between partners were observed by the psychologists, regardless of age, gender and relationship length.

The daily goals of one partner, which could change, coincided with the medium and long term goals of the other partner. However, it takes several days to months for the long-term relationship goals of one partner to have an impact on the goals of the other.

"This could be an adaptive mechanism to maintain the stability of the relationship," says Nikitin, "by not being influenced by every momentary shift made by the partner."



