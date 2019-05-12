Easily Available Remedy For Migraine

‘If aspirin were only half as effective, ten times more expensive and available by prescription, then perhaps patients and, possibly, some of their healthcare providers, would take it more seriously.’

"Aspirin provides a possible clinical option for primary healthcare providers to relieve the debilitating symptoms of acute migraine headaches and prevent recurrent attacks.Aspirin's side effect profile and low cost may also favor its use," noted senior author Charles H. Hennekens, MD, DrPH, the first Sir Richard Doll Professor & Senior Academic Advisor to the Dean of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL, USA. The investigators reviewed the randomized evidence for high dose aspirin in treatment and low dose aspirin in the prevention of migraine headaches.Migraine headache is the third most common disease in the world, affecting about one in seven people. More prevalent than diabetes, epilepsy, and asthma combined, migraine headaches are among the most common and potentially debilitating disorders encountered by primary healthcare providers.Migraines are also associated with an increased risk of stroke. There are effective prescription medications available to treat acute migraine headaches as well as to prevent recurrent attacks. Nonetheless, in the United States, many patients are not adequately treated for reasons that include limited access to healthcare providers, lack of health insurance, or high co-pays, which make expensive medications of proven benefit unaffordable. The rates of uninsured (or underinsured) have been estimated to be 8.5 percent nationwide and 13 percent in Florida. Furthermore, for all patients, prescription drugs may be poorly tolerated or contraindicated.Professor Hennekens mused that "If aspirin were only half as effective, ten times more expensive, and available by prescription, then perhaps patients and, possibly some of their healthcare providers, would take it more seriously.""Despite the fact that aspirin is an over-the-counter drug," Dr. Hennekens cautioned, "as is the case for any drug used long term, it should be prescribed by a healthcare provider."Joseph S. Alpert, MD, Editor-in-Chief ofand Professor of Medicine, University of Arizona Department of Medicine, Tucson, AZ, USA, commented in an accompanying editorial, "My take-home message from this thoughtful and carefully researched review is that physicians should always try the simple and inexpensive high dose aspirin regimen as the initial therapeutic attempt for migraine headache control. If aspirin works to abort or ameliorate the headaches, then it should be tried as a prophylactic measure to see if it can prevent the occurrence of these debilitating headaches.Hopefully, this would lead to less disability and loss of employment time for these patients who are so common in the US and throughout the world."Source: Eurekalert