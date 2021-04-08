by Karishma Abhishek on  August 4, 2021 at 10:57 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early Stages of Human Development may Provide Insights for Better Infertility Treatments
Better infertility treatments may be developed using basic research on embryos - the early stages of human development, as per a study at the University of Helsinki, Finland.

The study team for the first time is examining the short RNA molecules that regulate genome function during embryonic development.

After fertilization, the genetic material in the mother's ovum and the father's sperm are combined to form the genome of the embryo. After few days, the embryos are already active in producing several RNA molecules.


Among the human genome, only 2% is composed of protein-coding genes, while 98-99% constitutes a non-coding genome. These non-coding genomes produce RNA molecules, which regulate the function of the entire genome. However not much is known about these non-coding genomes during early embryonic development in humans.

The Early-Stage Study

"For the first time, we have identified short non-coding RNA molecules in ova at different stages of maturity, in fertilised ova and in early embryos with the help of sequencing, as well as determined their editing on the molecular level in embryos. This is an important milestone on the path to a better understanding of embryonic development," says Sanna Vuoristo, Ph.D., from the University of Helsinki, who heads the embryo research group.

It was found that most of the short RNA molecules in human ova belong to a class of molecules that were identified only recently in the ova of humans and primates. These molecules are found in the ovum and are not found in mice, which are used as model animals.

As the fertilized ovum develops and the genome of the embryo is activated, the number of oocyte-specific piRNA molecules drops dramatically and the share of the better-known micro-RNA (miRNA) molecules in the embryo increases.

"It's extremely valuable that individuals and couples who have received infertility treatment have handed over samples for research purposes. It's a precondition for conducting embryo research," says Vuoristo.

This information thereby gained in the study from early stages of development (from human ova and embryos) helps to understand the problems occurring during pregnancy and thereby develop increasingly effective infertility treatments.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Sperm Grown from Skin Cells Dawns Hope On New Infertility Treatments
Researchers generate rudimentary sperm using mouse stem cells which was then used to fertilize eggs and produce healthy mouse pups.
READ MORE
Creation of Human Sperm from Skin Cells Promises Scope for New Infertility Treatments
Simon and his team managed to reprogram mature skin cells by introducing a cocktail of genes needed to create gametes.
READ MORE
Children Conceived Using Infertility Treatments May Not Have Developmental Delays
Women who are suffering from complications of pregnancy, infertility, etc. opt for assisted reproductive technologies like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).
READ MORE
Study Reveals Standard IVF Medication Dose Less Effective in Obese Women
A new study says that obese women may need a different dose of medication than normal weight women in order to successfully have their eggs harvested.
READ MORE
Artificial Insemination
Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.
READ MORE
Drugs Causing Sexual Problems
Sexual problems occur in males as well as in females. Drugs affecting the nervous and our endocrine or hormonal system may cause sexual dysfunction.
READ MORE
Egg Donation
The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.
READ MORE
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction
READ MORE
Infertility
Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.
READ MORE
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.
READ MORE
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)InfertilityVaginitisEgg DonationArtificial InseminationPolycystic Ovarian SyndromeDilatation and CurettageVaricoceleDrugs Causing Sexual ProblemsHuman Anatomy