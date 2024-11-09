About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer Using Liquid Biopsy

by Swethapriya Sampath on Nov 9 2024 3:32 PM

Liquid biopsy enhances early detection of pancreatic cancer, offering a minimally invasive approach to identifying pancreatic incidentaloma.

Pancreatic incidentaloma is a lesion in the pancreas that is detected incidentally during the imaging scans done for other conditions.

Liquid Biopsy: Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

These pancreatic lesions are a sign of pancreatic cancer in its early stage and they vary in severity. However, traditional imaging techniques like MRI and CT scans have limited invasiveness, are expensive, and show variable sensitivity to early pancreatic changes.

In recent research published in eGastroenterology, Dr. J-Matthias Löhr and colleagues provide an in-depth review of diagnostic methods for pancreatic incidentaloma. It highlights the potential of liquid biopsy, a minimally invasive test that analyzes blood for circulating tumor DNA, genetic predispositions, and cancer-specific biomarkers (1 Trusted Source
Pancreatic incidentaloma: incidental findings from history towards the era of liquid biopsy

Go to source).

“Liquid biopsy is promising for screening, especially in asymptomatic individuals, as it opens the possibility of detecting genetic markers and circulating cancer cells,” notes Dr. Löhr. “Unlike traditional imaging, which requires specific equipment and expertise, liquid biopsy could become a widely accessible tool for early detection.”

Improving Pancreatic Cancer Outcomes with Early Detection

With pancreatic cancer being one of the deadliest cancers, the ability to catch lesions early could save lives, especially given the disease's high mortality rates. “Our work suggests that integrating liquid biopsy with current diagnostic tools could allow us to intervene sooner, ultimately improving patient outcomes,” Dr. Löhr adds.

In addition to technical insights, the study also examines the ethical dimensions of such incidental findings, which can cause patient anxiety and require sensitive clinical management. The team underscores the importance of clear guidelines to address incidental findings in a way that balances diagnostic utility with patient well-being.

Reference:
  1. Pancreatic incidentaloma: incidental findings from history towards the era of liquid biopsy - (https://egastroenterology.bmj.com/content/2/3/e100082)


Source-Eurekalert

