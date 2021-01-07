Early Detection Could Prevent Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT)

Intense clinical monitoring and early testing can make Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) easier to treat, revealed a new study. AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine has been reported to cause VITT, a condition in which people develop blood clots after vaccination due to the reduction in the number of platelets in the blood.



The study points out the limitations of current guidelines and emphasizes the need for a robust monitoring protocol to identify and treat VITT. "As our understanding of this novel condition evolves, heightening our clinical awareness can improve outcomes for patients through early testing and treatment," said Dr. Michelle Lavin, the lead author of the paper.

‘Anti-PF4 IgG ELISA testing helps diagnose VITT earlier. Screening for blood clots at typical sites and monitoring other clinical parameters fastens detection and help in the treatment.’

The researchers finally suggest anti-PF4 IgG ELISA testing, monitoring other clinical parameters, and screening for thrombosis at typical sites in the body.



"The risk of developing a blood clot from the vaccine is still far lower than the risk of developing clots from Covid-19, but it is imperative that clinicians are vigilant in detecting symptoms among vaccinated patients," said Dr. Lavin.



The work was supported by a grant from the 3M Foundation to RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The observations of all four case studies were presented in the British Journal of Haematology .







The team presented four cases of VITT developed after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. All four cases seemed to have a lower likelihood of developing VITT but, the timely diagnosis by healthcare practitioners helped in the earlier diagnosis and treatment of VITT. The signs of the patients varied over time, portraying how dangerous it could be if proper medical care is avoided in case of no visible symptoms.