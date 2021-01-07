by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early Detection Could Prevent Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT)
Intense clinical monitoring and early testing can make Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) easier to treat, revealed a new study. AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine has been reported to cause VITT, a condition in which people develop blood clots after vaccination due to the reduction in the number of platelets in the blood.

The study points out the limitations of current guidelines and emphasizes the need for a robust monitoring protocol to identify and treat VITT. "As our understanding of this novel condition evolves, heightening our clinical awareness can improve outcomes for patients through early testing and treatment," said Dr. Michelle Lavin, the lead author of the paper.

The team presented four cases of VITT developed after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. All four cases seemed to have a lower likelihood of developing VITT but, the timely diagnosis by healthcare practitioners helped in the earlier diagnosis and treatment of VITT. The signs of the patients varied over time, portraying how dangerous it could be if proper medical care is avoided in case of no visible symptoms.


The researchers finally suggest anti-PF4 IgG ELISA testing, monitoring other clinical parameters, and screening for thrombosis at typical sites in the body.

"The risk of developing a blood clot from the vaccine is still far lower than the risk of developing clots from Covid-19, but it is imperative that clinicians are vigilant in detecting symptoms among vaccinated patients," said Dr. Lavin.

The work was supported by a grant from the 3M Foundation to RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The observations of all four case studies were presented in the British Journal of Haematology .



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

UniQuest, AstraZeneca Collaborate on Drug Discovery
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca comes together with UniQuest to form an "open innovation" and paves the way for the discovery of new therapeutic drugs.
READ MORE
AstraZeneca Starts Trial on COVID Booster Jabs Against Beta-variant
British-Swedish biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca along with the University of Oxford rolled out human trials for booster shots against Beta variant of coronavirus.
READ MORE
AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Authorized for All Age-Groups
In March, AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine was halted by many European countries due to rare blood clotting problems. However, its usage was resumed in April, as the benefits outweighed any risks.
READ MORE
AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine Benefits More Compared to Risks
Pausing AstraZeneca vaccinations because of suspected links to deadly blood clots could cause COVID-19 to spread, cause more deaths.
READ MORE
Bernard-Soulier Syndrome
Patient information on a rare bleeding disorder, Bernard Soulier Syndrome.
READ MORE
Thrombocytopenia
Thrombocytopenia or low platelet count develops when platelet levels fall below normal range caused by destruction of existing or newly formed platelets. TAR is a rare and inherited disorder.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

ThrombocytopeniaBernard-Soulier Syndrome