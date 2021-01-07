Proteins Assess Therapy Targets in Diabetic Nephropathy

So, the study followed two groups of patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and varying degrees of diabetic kidney disease (358 total) for between 7 to 15 years.Patients who progressed slowly had higher amounts of the proteins ANGPT1, TNFSF12, and FGF20. The team confirmed this protective link in an independent group of 294 type 1 diabetics; they also found that FGF20 was elevated in healthy, non-diabetic parents of type 1 diabetics who remained free of kidney complications.If validated in larger studies, this finding "could have a profound implication in future research on determinants of progressive renal decline in ," the authors say. More studies are necessary to confirm a causal link between the 3 proteins and protection from diabetic kidney disease.Source: Medindia