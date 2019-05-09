medindia

E-cigarettes Up Lung Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2019 at 1:35 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In mice, chronic exposure to e-cigarette vapors was found to disrupt normal lung function and reduce the ability of immune cells residing in the lungs to respond to viral infection, stated new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. These alterations were observed with vapors without nicotine, warranting deeper investigations on the effects the allegedly safe-to-use solvents in e-cigarettes have on people.
E-cigarettes Up Lung Infection
E-cigarettes Up Lung Infection

"E-cigarettes currently are the most commonly consumed tobacco substitute in the adolescent population. More than 3 million high school age adolescents as well as about 10 million adults in the U.S. are active users," said corresponding author Dr. Farrah Kheradmand, a pulmonologist and professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Show Full Article


Some e-cigarette-related studies have reported negative effects of vaping on health, while other reports stand for the safety of the products when compared to tobacco cigarettes.

"These opposing views on the safety of e-cigarettes prompted one of my graduate students, Matthew Madison, to investigate the effects of chronic exposure to e-cigarette vapors and to conventional tobacco smoke on murine lung function," said Kheradmand, who also holds the Nancy Chang, Ph.D. Endowed Professorship for the Biology of Inflammation Center at Baylor. "We also looked at the effect of vapors or smoke on the function of immune cells called macrophages residing within the lung. These cells represent a first line of defense against viral infections such as those caused by influenza virus."

The experimental design consisted of four groups of mice. One group was exposed to e-cigarette vapors containing nicotine in the common vaping solvents propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, in the proportions (60/40) found in e-cigarettes. A second group received vapors with only solvents but no nicotine. These groups were compared with mice exposed to tobacco smoke or to clean air.

The mice were exposed to tobacco smoke or e-cigarette vapors for four months following a regimen equivalent to that of a person starting smoking at about teenage years until their fifth decade of life. This smoking regimen markedly increases the risk of people developing emphysema, a condition in which the lungs' air sacs are damaged causing shortness of breath.

Unexpectedly, Kheradmand, Madison and their colleagues found that the treatment with e-cigarette vapors made of propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin solvents only (no nicotine), which are currently considered to be safe solvents, also damaged the lungs. In this case, the researchers did not observe inflammation and emphysema; instead, they found evidence of abnormal buildup of lipids (fats) in the lungs that disrupted both normal lung structure and function.

They also found that the accumulated fat was not from the solvent, rather it was from an abnormal turnover of the protective fluid layer in the lungs. In addition, they observed abnormal accumulation of lipids within resident macrophages. When the mice were exposed to influenza virus, the macrophages with abnormal lipid accumulation responded poorly to the infection.

"In summary, our experimental findings reveal that, independent of nicotine, chronic inhalation e-cigarette vapors disrupts normal murine lung function and reduces the ability of resident immune cells to respond to infection, increasing the susceptibility to diseases such as influenza," Kheradmand said. "Our experimental findings share similarities with previous multiple case reports describing the presence of lipid-laden macrophages in pulmonary fluid from people with e-cigarette-associated pneumonia. Our results support further investigations into the solvents used in vaping."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

Emphysema

Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flow to lungs, leading to breathlessness and cough.

The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.

Serious Lung Infections in Children Could be Predicted from Their Noses

Tiny organisms in a child's nose could offer clues to improving the diagnosis and treatment of severe lung infections, shows a study.

Asthma in Children and Adults

Adult and childhood asthma are caused due to inflammation of the airways, but differences exist in their intensity and triggers.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Flu Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Asthma in Children and Adults RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children 

What's New on Medindia

New Way to Treat Pressure Ulcers Effectively

New Drug Combination may Extend the Lives of Lung Transplant Patients

Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into 'Sleeper Mode' After Treatment
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive