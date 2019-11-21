E-Cigarettes to be Banned in India: Home Ministry

E-cigarettes are extremely harmful to health, especially in the young population going to schools and colleges. Therefore, the Home Ministry has written to the states for enforcement of prohibition on e-cigarettes.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGP) of all states and Union Territories, the Home Ministry has asked to ensure enforcement of the ban and other provisions of the ordinance, considering the deleterious impact of e-cigarettes on public health, especially in respect of the young population going to schools and colleges.



The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Ordinance, 2019 was promulgated on September 18 for banning the production, sale and purchase of electronic cigarettes in the interest of public health.



Sections 4 and 5 of the ordinance provide for prohibition of e-cigarettes while sections 7 and 8 prescribe the punishment for contravention of the provisions.



The ordinance empowers police officers of the rank of Sub-Inspector and above and other officers as stipulated, with powers to enter, search and seize the prohibited items, without warrant under Section 6.







