Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had kickstarted the drive to fight against vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya in Delhi. The three-day awareness campaign aimed for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

Drive to Combat Vector-borne Diseases in Delhi

‘Simple steps can be taken for keeping the surroundings clean and free of aedes mosquitoes. Success of the vector control programme is related to community participation and ownership.’

"It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that we don't create an environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commitment at all levels is essential for prevention and control of these diseases," he added.



The minister emphasised that children were the true ambassadors of health and therefore the initiative aimed to create awareness about vector-borne diseases among school-going children.



Interacting with students of Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in Gulmohar Park, he cited the Pulse Polio Campaign and said it was successful because children took the message to every household.



"We want children to spread the message of cleanliness and healthy life practices. When children learn about healthy behaviours, they pass on the information to their families, triggering a chain reaction," Harsh Vardhan said.



Initiating the Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan from Hauz Khas, the Health Minister said: "Among the strategies that need to be put in place for combating malaria, dengue and chikungunya, our main focus should be on controlling the vector itself."