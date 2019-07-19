medindia

Ebola Outbreak Declared Health Emergency in Congo

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 19, 2019 at 12:33 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ebola virus disease outbreak in Congo is declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Ebola Outbreak Declared Health Emergency in Congo
Ebola Outbreak Declared Health Emergency in Congo

The announcement followed a meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee for Ebola virus disease in Congo, the fourth of its kind since the outbreak was declared on August 1, 2018.

Show Full Article


The Committee made its recommendation based on recent developments, including the first confirmed case in Goma, a city of almost two million people on the border with Rwanda, and the gateway to the rest of Congo and the world.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Quiz on Ebola

Why is the deadly Ebola virus outbreak making the health experts hit the panic button? Find out from this ...

Important Facts on Ebola

Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever is a rare and fatal disease. Humans and nonhuman primates can be affected by the virus. Infection with virus belonging to Filoviridae family causes Ebola disease.

Half of Ebola Outbreaks Undetected, Says Study

Since the Ebola virus was discovered in 1976, an estimated half of Ebola virus disease outbreaks have gone undetected, found new study.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Emergency Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety Women More Prone to Road Rage Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

Menstrual Cups are as Safe as Other Sanitary Products: Here's How

Home Remedies for Asthma

New Optical Imaging Technique to Replace Endoscopy

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive