Ebola virus disease outbreak in Congo is declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Ebola Outbreak Declared Health Emergency in Congo

‘Latest UN figures showed that some 650 people have died in the current outbreak, while about 12 new cases are reported every day.’

Show Full Article





Source: IANS The Committee made its recommendation based on recent developments, including the first confirmed case in Goma, a city of almost two million people on the border with Rwanda, and the gateway to the rest of Congo and the world.Source: IANS

The announcement followed a meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee for Ebola virus disease in Congo, the fourth of its kind since the outbreak was declared on August 1, 2018.