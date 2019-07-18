To fight vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya, Delhi government releases Rs 109 cr to Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

Delhi Govt Releases Rs 109 Crore to MCDs to Fight Mosquito-borne Diseases

‘According to the government, the funds have been released following the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the urban development department.’

Kejriwal asked the department to tell the MCDs that "maintenance of public health is their mandatory function as defined in the Delhi Municipal Corporations (DMC) Act," and when enough fund was being provided ahead of time there should now be no excuse in effectively dealing with the diseases.



The Delhi government also released Rs 46.88 crore for primary education to MCDs. Of this, the East MCD will get around Rs 22.50 crore, the North MCD Rs 12.50 crore and the South MCD Rs 11.75 crore.



In a statement released to media, the Chief Minister's Office claimed the amount would be shared between the three MCDs with North MCD getting Rs 57.15 crore, East MCD Rs 28.40 crore and the South MCD Rs 23.57 crore to tackle the diseases.