Delhi Govt Releases Rs 109 Crore to MCDs to Fight Mosquito-borne Diseases

by Iswarya on  July 18, 2019 at 8:42 AM Indian Health News
To fight vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya, Delhi government releases Rs 109 cr to Municipal Corporations of Delhi.
In a statement released to media, the Chief Minister's Office claimed the amount would be shared between the three MCDs with North MCD getting Rs 57.15 crore, East MCD Rs 28.40 crore and the South MCD Rs 23.57 crore to tackle the diseases.

The Chief Minister said the fund shortage should not be an excuse for lack of preparation for prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

Kejriwal asked the department to tell the MCDs that "maintenance of public health is their mandatory function as defined in the Delhi Municipal Corporations (DMC) Act," and when enough fund was being provided ahead of time there should now be no excuse in effectively dealing with the diseases.

The Delhi government also released Rs 46.88 crore for primary education to MCDs. Of this, the East MCD will get around Rs 22.50 crore, the North MCD Rs 12.50 crore and the South MCD Rs 11.75 crore.

Source: IANS

