Drinking Water Contamination: More Than 5.6 Million Americans Are Exposed To Nitrate

Drinking water containing elevated nitrate levels are being utilized by at least 5.6 million Americans, finds a new study. The nitrate concentration in drinking water is up to a level where it can cause health problems says the study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Environmental Health.

The analysis shows Hispanic communities are disproportionately exposed.More than 5.6 million Americans are potentially exposed to nitrate in drinking water at levels that could cause health problems, according to a new study. In this first analysis of its kind, researchers found that. The findings add to growing concern about the quality of drinking water in the United States and the disproportionate impact of contamination on vulnerable populations."Since the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan, there's been a real push to document other types of disparities in drinking water quality in the U.S. and understand the factors that drive them," says Dr. Laurel Schaider, the study's lead author and an environmental chemist at Silent Spring Institute. "Because at the end of the day, everyone should have access to clean and safe drinking water regardless of your race or where you live."Nitrate is a drinking water contaminant that can originate from multiple sources including fertilizers, sewage treatment systems, and animal manure. Using information obtained from state agencies and online databases, Schaider and her colleagues at Silent Spring Institute and Environmental Working Group (EWG) compiled nitrate data for 39,466 public water systems serving more than 70 percent of the U.S. population. For each water system, the team noted the number of people served by the system and the source of drinking water, whether from groundwater or surface water.Reporting in the journal Environmental Health,"Nitrate is also a good marker for the presence of other contaminants in drinking water," says Schaider. In previous research, Schaider and her colleagues found pharmaceuticals and consumer product chemicals in drinking water with nitrate levels above 1 ppm. Water with higher nitrate concentrations tended to have higher concentrations of these contaminants.To investigate whether low-income communities or communities of color are exposed to higher nitrate levels in their drinking water, the researchers linked the water system data with information from the U.S. Census Bureau on race, ethnicity, poverty, home ownership, and the proportion of households in urban areas. They also looked at agricultural data including the percent of the land used for growing crops and the amount of livestock, since agriculture is a major source of nitrate pollution.The analysis showed that as the proportion of Hispanic residents increases, so does the likelihood that their drinking water will contain nitrate levels over 5 ppm. The researchers observed the same relationship even after accounting for agricultural land use. In other words, despite the fact that a large percentage of farmworkers are Hispanic, living in an area with lots of farms is not the only underlying factor, suggesting that other influences are contributing to higher exposures as well."If that's the case, then it suggests government programs could to a better job at helping to improve water quality in minority communities," says Schaider.Source: Eurekalert