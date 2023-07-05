About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Double Benefits of "Smart" Coatings for Surgical Implants

by Karishma Abhishek on May 7, 2023 at 12:40 AM
Font : A-A+

Double Benefits of

Advanced coatings for surgical orthopedic implants that have the ability to detect and alert early signs of implant failures while also eradicating bacteria responsible for infections have been developed by researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (1).

The coatings integrate flexible sensors with a nanostructured antibacterial surface inspired by the wings of dragonflies and cicadas.

3D Printed Bone Implants Transforming Orthopaedic Surgeries

3D Printed Bone Implants Transforming Orthopaedic Surgeries


What is the role of 3D printing in orthopedics? 3D printing offers new sophisticated solutions for manufacturing next-generation orthopedic implants.
Advertisement


Advancing Orthopedic Implants

In a new study in the journal Science Advances, a multidisciplinary team of researchers found the coatings prevented infection in live mice and mapped strain in commercial implants applied to sheep spines to warn of various implant or healing failures.

"This is a combination of bio-inspired nanomaterial design with flexible electronics to battle a complicated, long-term biomedical problem," said study leader Qing Cao, a U. of I. professor of materials science and engineering.
Artificial Bone That Mimics Natural Bone Is Finally Designed

Artificial Bone That Mimics Natural Bone Is Finally Designed


Exact replica of a bone is designed using biothermal imaging with a heated nano-chisel at a very affordable price.
Advertisement

Both infection and device failure are major problems with orthopedic implants, each affecting up to 10% of patients, Cao said.

Strain Detection and Infection Control

Several approaches to fighting infection have been attempted, but all have severe limitations, he said: Biofilms can still form on water-repelling surfaces, and coatings laden with antibiotic chemicals or drugs run out in a span of months and have toxic effects on the surrounding tissue with little efficacy against drug-resistant strains of bacterial pathogens.

Taking inspiration from the naturally antibacterial wings of cicadas and dragonflies, the Illinois team created a thin foil patterned with nanoscale pillars like those found on the insects' wings.

When a bacterial cell attempts to bind to the foil, the pillars puncture the cell wall, killing it.

"Using a mechanical approach to killing bacteria allowed us to bypass a lot of the problems with chemical approaches, while still giving us the flexibility needed to apply the coating to implant surfaces," said pathobiology professor Gee Lau, a coauthor of the study.

On the back side of the nanostructured foil, where it contacts the implant device, the researchers integrated arrays of highly sensitive, flexible electronic sensors to monitor strain.

Early Detection and Protection

This could help physicians watch the healing progress of individual patients, guide their rehabilitation to shorten the recovery time and minimize risks, and repair or replace devices before they hit the point of failure, the researchers said.

The engineering group then teamed up with veterinary clinical medicine professor Annette McCoy to test their prototype devices. They implanted the foils in live mice and monitored them for any sign of infection, even when bacteria were introduced.

They also applied the coatings to commercially available spinal implants and monitored strain to the implants in sheep spines under normal load for device failure diagnosis. The coatings performed both functions well.

The prototype electronics required wires, but the researchers next plan to develop wireless power and data communications interfaces for their coatings, a crucial step for clinical application, Cao said.

They also are working to develop large-scale production of the nanopillar-textured bacteria-killing foil.

"These types of antibacterial coatings have a lot of potential applications, and since ours uses a mechanical mechanism, it has potential for places where chemicals or heavy metal ions - as are used in commercial antimicrobial coatings now - would be detrimental," Cao said.

Source: Eurekalert
First Successful

First Successful 'Ceramic Sternum' Transplant Carried Out by French Doctors


The ceramic sternum can improve bio-compatibility, and reduce infection and rejection by the immune system, compared to the titanium and cement alternatives.
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Research News

Discovering a Natural Painkiller: The Stinging Tree

Discovering a Natural Painkiller: The Stinging Tree

Exclusive pain pathway used by a dangerous stinging tree in Australia has been discovered by researchers, that offers the potential for non-opioid pain relief.
Potential Therapy Against Allergic Asthma and Related Ailments Discovered!

Potential Therapy Against Allergic Asthma and Related Ailments Discovered!

Suppressing certain inflammatory signaling may help prevent allergic asthma and atopy, thereby providing new treatment avenues.
Power of Deep Sleep Against Alzheimer's Disease

Power of Deep Sleep Against Alzheimer's Disease

Researchers have found that deep sleep may have a protective effect against memory loss in older adults with Alzheimer's disease.
How Mutations in a Language Gene Produce Speech Deficiencies

How Mutations in a Language Gene Produce Speech Deficiencies

Kids with Foxp2-associated apraxia began speaking later than other children, and their speech is often difficult to understand.
Life After Death: Sparks of Consciousness Detected in Dying Brains

Life After Death: Sparks of Consciousness Detected in Dying Brains

The increase in a certain kind of high-frequency wave in dying brains might be associated with last-minute conscious experiences, but scientists do not know for sure.
View All
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Double Benefits of "Smart" Coatings for Surgical Implants Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests