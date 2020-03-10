by Iswarya on  October 3, 2020 at 2:39 PM Coronavirus News
Donald Trump Admitted to Military Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis
US President Donald Trump has been admitted to the nation's premier military hospital in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus. He will be limiting his campaigning in the month before the presidential election.

His doctor Sean Conley stated that Trump was being treated with experimental medicines produced by the biotech company Regeneron, which has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for COVID-19.

In a video recorded of him standing up and speaking informally at the White House, Trump responded: "I'm going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out the first lady is doing very well."


"Out of caution, and at the recommendation of his doctor and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed hospital for the next few days," reports his Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump's wife, Melania, who also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is staying on at the White House.

Trump's election campaign plans have been canceled for the coming days, reports Campaign Senior Adviser Corey Lewandowski told CBS News.

He also took other medicines, including aspirin, zinc, the natural hormone melatonin, vitamin D, and the antacid famotidine, the doctor stated.

Source: Medindia

