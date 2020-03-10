by Iswarya on  October 3, 2020 at 4:01 PM Coronavirus News
Agra's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 86.18 Percent
Agra recorded 44 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 5,852.

The health department officials said the sample positivity rate also showed a decline at 3.01 percent. The recovery rate too had improved to 86.18 percent. The total number of samples tested is 1,94,596.

The success of the Agra model was again being discussed at the higher levels after the District Magistrate P.N. Singh gave an audio-visual presentation. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has evinced interest in the details of the Agra model, as per sources.


The district Covid-19 task force has been following a multi-pronged strategy to battle the infection through contract tracing, identification of containment and buffer zones promptly, immediate sanitization of hotspots, door to door surveillance, deployment of 55 RRT teams in different parts of the district.

Arranging for treatment in triage areas in hospitals, auditing of deaths, better coordination with doctor members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), using plasma therapy, and installation of CCTV in COVID hospitals are also part of the strategy. The municipal corporation teams of safai karamcharis have also been firm support mopping up and cleaning hotspots.

Source: IANS

