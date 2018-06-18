Does Your Fitness Kit Have the Right Gear?

Font : A- A+



Have fitness goals to achieve, well then you need to have the right gear too. Invest in some really cool fitness essentials before you set out to reach your fitness goals.

Soumen Das, Senior Marketing Manager at Skechers India, and Shivoham, fitness trainer and brand ambassador at Avvatar Whey Protein, have listed a few fitness essentials:



Walking shoes: To make walking a pleasant experience, it is recommended that you wear breathable shoes to evacuate sweat. Also, be aware that your body temperature may rise and fall during a walk, so it is best to wear several layers in order to be able to adapt to these changes in temperature.

Go for lightweight and responsive cushioning and buy your shoes for their breathability, flexibility and snug fit.



Go for lightweight and responsive cushioning and buy your shoes for their breathability, flexibility and snug fit.

The tracker provides heart rate data, both during your workout and throughout the day, to help you reach fitness goals. You will also get a wide range of lifestyle and exercise apps to keep your programme on track.

They are made of strong, thin rubber with handles at the end and come in a variety of resistances depending on your fitness level. With these bands, you can do just about any type of strength training exercise, be it best presses or bicep curls, without any heavyweights.

Source: IANS Advertisement Soumen Das, Senior Marketing Manager at Skechers India, and Shivoham, fitness trainer and brand ambassador at Avvatar Whey Protein, have listed a few fitness essentials:Source: IANS

