Obese Adults With Knee Osteoarthritis Benefit from More Weightloss

Overweight or obese adults with osteoarthritis may need at least a twenty percent or more weight loss to improve physical health-related quality of life. This may also lead to an additional 25 percent reduction in pain and improvement in function.

The results come from a secondary analysis of diet-only and diet plus exercise groups in the Intensive Diet and Exercise for Arthritis (IDEA) randomized controlled trial. A total of 240 overweight and obese older community-dwelling adults with pain and knee



‘For obese adults with knee osteoarthritis, a 20 percent or more weight loss has added benefit of continued improvement in physical health-related quality of life along with a reduction in pain and improvement in function.’ The researchers found that the greater the weight loss, the better participants fared in terms of pain, function, 6-minute walk distance, physical and mental health-related quality of life, knee joint compression force, and IL-6 (a marker of inflammation). Also, when comparing the two highest groups, the 20 percent group had 25 percent less pain and better function than the 10 percent group, and significantly better health-related quality of life.



Obesity is a health issue worldwide and a major and modifiable risk factor for many of the more than 250 million adults with knee osteoarthritis. "Currently, there is no treatment that slows the progression or prevents this debilitating disease; hence, research has focused on improving clinical outcomes important to the patient," said lead author Stephen Messier, PhD, of Wake Forest University, in Winston-Salem, NC. "A 10 percent weight loss is the established target recommended by the National Institutes of Health as an initial weight loss for overweight and obese adults. The importance of our study is that a weight loss of 20 percent or greater - double the previous standard, results in better clinical outcomes, and is achievable without surgical or pharmacologic intervention."



