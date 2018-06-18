medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Weight Loss

Obese Adults With Knee Osteoarthritis Benefit from More Weightloss

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 18, 2018 at 5:39 PM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Overweight or obese adults with osteoarthritis may need at least a twenty percent or more weight loss to improve physical health-related quality of life. This may also lead to an additional 25 percent reduction in pain and improvement in function.
Obese Adults With Knee Osteoarthritis Benefit from More Weightloss
Obese Adults With Knee Osteoarthritis Benefit from More Weightloss

The results come from a secondary analysis of diet-only and diet plus exercise groups in the Intensive Diet and Exercise for Arthritis (IDEA) randomized controlled trial. A total of 240 overweight and obese older community-dwelling adults with pain and knee osteoarthritis were divided into four groups according to weight loss achieved over an 18-month period: less than 5, between 5 and 9.9 percent, between 10 and 19.9 percent, and 20 percent and greater.

The researchers found that the greater the weight loss, the better participants fared in terms of pain, function, 6-minute walk distance, physical and mental health-related quality of life, knee joint compression force, and IL-6 (a marker of inflammation). Also, when comparing the two highest groups, the 20 percent group had 25 percent less pain and better function than the 10 percent group, and significantly better health-related quality of life.

Obesity is a health issue worldwide and a major and modifiable risk factor for many of the more than 250 million adults with knee osteoarthritis. "Currently, there is no treatment that slows the progression or prevents this debilitating disease; hence, research has focused on improving clinical outcomes important to the patient," said lead author Stephen Messier, PhD, of Wake Forest University, in Winston-Salem, NC. "A 10 percent weight loss is the established target recommended by the National Institutes of Health as an initial weight loss for overweight and obese adults. The importance of our study is that a weight loss of 20 percent or greater - double the previous standard, results in better clinical outcomes, and is achievable without surgical or pharmacologic intervention."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Hip replacement

Hip replacement

Are you experiencing pain due to damaged hips? Travel abraod to get replacement surgery at affordable prices.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a kind of autoimmune inflammatory arthritis, which develops in 30 percent of people with the skin condition of psoriasis.

Avascular Necrosis

Avascular Necrosis

Avascular necrosis or Osteonecrosis affects the bone and occurs because of the interruption to its blood supply resulting in bone death and leading to secondary osteoarthritis.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Hip Replacement Surgery

Hip Replacement Surgery

Hip joint replacement has been instrumental in transforming the lives of many who had been disabled owing to severe pain in the hip joint.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

Elderly are prone to gaining weight easily due to a slowdown in the body’s basal metabolic rate. It takes longer for the elderly to digest food as compared to the young.

More News on:

Osteoarthritis Battle of the Bulge Hypermobility Syndrome Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Knee Replacement Surgery Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly Hip Replacement Surgery Avascular Necrosis Psoriatic Arthritis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...