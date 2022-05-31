About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does Traveling to Space Lead to a Blood Clot in Women?

by Dr. Jayashree on May 31, 2022 at 11:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Does Traveling to Space Lead to a Blood Clot in Women?

The potential risk factors for developing a blood clot in women traveling to space are examined by a group of researchers and the findings are published in Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance.

The study which looked at 38 female astronaut flights between 2000 and 2014, found spaceflight and combined oral contraceptive pill (COCP) use does not appear to increase the risk of a blood clot.

Stroke

Stroke


Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
Advertisement


The first episode of an astronaut developing a blood clot in space was reported earlier this year. It is unknown how spaceflight impacts the risk of an astronaut developing a blood clot.

This study aimed to look specifically at the potential blood clot developing risks for female astronauts during spaceflight and to understand if their use of the hormonal contraceptive pill for menstrual cycle control, increased that risk.
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide


Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
Advertisement

Birth Control Pills Might Be A Trigger To Blood Clot Risk



Developing a blood clot in space is life-threatening and potentially a mission-critical risk. The risk may have been further increased by COCP use, however as female astronauts are more fit and healthy than the general population, their risk remains low.

There are points during pre-mission training and during spaceflight, such as particular training activities, which may briefly increase the risk of developing a blood clot, and the authors recommend a review of these.

There may be possible time points in an astronaut's pre-mission training or during the space mission itself where blood clot risk may potentially be transiently increased.

Due to the potentially life-threatening nature of blood clots, researchers advise further targeted research in this area to further understand how an astronaut's risk of developing a blood clot is altered by spaceflight.

Much of the previous biomedical research in space was conducted on mostly male astronauts because most of the astronauts were male. That has changed, and now we need to understand how the spaceflight environment impacts the female human body.



Source: Medindia
Red Flag Symptoms You Must Never Ignore

Red Flag Symptoms You Must Never Ignore


Any deviation from normal health can cause symptoms, some of which are ominous and need immediate attention.
Advertisement

Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke

Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke


A new study suggests that grapes decrease cholesterol, a fat-like substance that can clog blood vessels and lead to heart diseases.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
View all
Recommended Reading
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
AnticoagulantsAnticoagulants
Blood ClotsBlood Clots
Blood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBlood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Deep Vein ThrombosisDeep Vein Thrombosis
HemophiliaHemophilia
Pulmonary EmbolismPulmonary Embolism
ThalassemiaThalassemia
Thoracic Outlet SyndromeThoracic Outlet Syndrome
von Willebrand Diseasevon Willebrand Disease
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Anticoagulants von Willebrand Disease Deep Vein Thrombosis Pulmonary Embolism Hemophilia Blood Clots Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Post-Nasal Drip A-Z Drug Brands in India Indian Medical Journals Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) The Essence of Yoga Blood - Sugar Chart Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close