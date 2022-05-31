About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Vietnam is the New International Destination for Medical Training

by Dr. Jayashree on May 31, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Vietnam is the New International Destination for Medical Training

In the last few days of May, many students from India, Honduras, Nigeria, etc., came to Vietnam to be admitted to the Medical Major of Hong Bang International University (HIU).

This is a significant milestone for the Vietnamese board of education, which ultimately targets the education export and marks the trustworthy development of the medical training in Vietnam.

Health Disparities

Health Disparities


Health disparity refers to differences in providing treatment or access to healthcare facilities based on a person's sex, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status leading to marked differences in health outcomes and death rates. Health disparities abound in minority groups of the United States.
Advertisement


Educational Growth In Vietnam



Vietnam has grown as one of the ideal natures, diverse cultures, and amiable citizens in recent years. Moreover, with the steady development of education, Vietnam has become one of the primary choices for many international students looking to study abroad.
Medical Council of India: The Rise and Fall

Medical Council of India: The Rise and Fall


Ketan Desai sealed the fate of the Medical Council of India and the question that looms large is, "What next?"
Advertisement

In May 2022, Hong Bang International University (HIU) accepted more than 30 Indian students who came to Vietnam for a Bachelor's degree in medical study entirely in English.

The program development is based upon the Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Health standards. At the same time, it reformed the medical training programs of advanced countries globally. There is a total of six years with twelve semesters.

Language Is No More A Barrier To Education In Vietnam



Earlier the language barrier was one of the difficulties for Vietnam in accepting international scholars. Nowadays, this struggle is gradually unleashed when many Universities contribute numerous elite educational programs or connect to many international programs fully in English.

Besides the crew of medic professors and the modern infrastructure, a comprehensive English program is one of the favorite things for many international students.

In the past ten years, reminding international students to come to Vietnam for admission or graduation has been a peculiar occasion.

However, it changed when domestic education reached a higher position. Instead of studying abroad, many young colleagues prefer the complete English programs or other international affiliated programs with an affordable cost cheaper than ten times.

Getting the Vietnamese Advantage



Besides learning in lectures and clinics, international scholars will also have opportunities to learn Vietnamese and other remarkable Vietnamese cultures.

Students could intern at many affiliated medical facilities such as hospital FV, hospital Thong Nhat, hospital Cho Ray, hospital Nguyen Trai, etc.

At the same time, they will also have opportunities to work on other community practical learnings when they join these projects, including the eye exam and dental care programs for high school students.

Studying in Vietnam will not only teach about skills but also how to love and sacrifice. So, in the future, when they step outside of the world, they can confidently stand with their heads held high and feel proud.

HIU is a multi-majors University. The school comprises various programs and majors, including Health Science concentrates on principal sectors, such as Medical, Dental, Pharmaceutical, Nursing, Rehabilitation Techniques, Medical Examiner, etc.

Those are currently training in thirty-six Vietnamese and English programs and affiliating worldwide in most essential sectors needed for social development.



Source: Medindia
Special Education Programs Less Accessible for Minority Children in US

Special Education Programs Less Accessible for Minority Children in US


Minority children in the United States are less likely than their Caucasian peers to be identified as disabled and underrepresented in the special education system.
Advertisement

'Education' Not the Main Reason For Delaying Motherhood


The researchers found that in the UK, a woman's family background was the major factor rather than education.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Indian Medical Journals Drug Side Effects Calculator Find a Hospital Drug - Food Interactions Blood - Sugar Chart Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close