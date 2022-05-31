Twitching in the Body Might be an Early Sign of Cancer

Advertisement

How does Twitching occur due to cancer?

According to a report by World Health Organization, around 9.6 million people died of cancer in 2018. The painful disease is the second leading cause of death in the world. It is a cause of concern among the youth and children. It is no more an old age disease.The COVID-19 pandemic has further eclipsed cancer care over the past two years. The lack of awareness, absence of pain in the early stages, and above all the pandemic scare are making many patients postpone their visits to the hospitals.Cancers put the health care system under tremendous pressure due to the nature of the disease, prolonged treatment, and regular checks that follow. It has been proven by various medical studies thatSymptoms of Cancer are innumerable however, you can watch out for warning signs. In some cases, the cancerous tumor can grow and spread through other parts of the body, it can lead to muscle spasms, twitches, or jerking.Cancer symptoms usually occur when the tumor starts pressing on the brain which leads to abnormal functioning of the organ.Tumors that spread through the temporal lobe, frontal lobe, and parietal lobe can cause problems in speech, decision making, problem-solving, concentration, and thinking speed functions.Twitching can also happen for various other reasons including stress, an overdose of caffeine, an unhealthy diet, exercise, or as a side effect of some medicines.If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, then it is advisable to contact your doctor immediately for further examination.Source: Medindia