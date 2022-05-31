About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Twitching in the Body Might be an Early Sign of Cancer

by Dr. Jayashree on May 31, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Font : A-A+

Twitching in the Body Might be an Early Sign of Cancer

Muscle twitches that happen by involuntary contractions in the area, or uncontrollable twitching of a muscle group that is served by a single motor nerve fiber, could be an early symptom of cancer.

Be Aware Of Early Cancer Symptoms

Muscle Twitching

Muscle Twitching


Involuntary muscle twitching occurs as repetitive muscle spasms in a group of muscles. The cause of muscle twitches determines the treatment procedure and outcome.
Advertisement


Cancer is a deadly condition that occurs when your body cells start growing uncontrollably because of some unknown reason and form a tumor. It can develop in any part of your body and can affect your life majorly.

According to a report by World Health Organization, around 9.6 million people died of cancer in 2018. The painful disease is the second leading cause of death in the world. It is a cause of concern among the youth and children. It is no more an old age disease.
Muscle Cramps Symptom Evaluation

Muscle Cramps Symptom Evaluation


Muscle cramps occur commonly and result in temporary pain in the muscles. They are often due to overuse of muscles or dehydration.
Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic has further eclipsed cancer care over the past two years. The lack of awareness, absence of pain in the early stages, and above all the pandemic scare are making many patients postpone their visits to the hospitals.

Cancers put the health care system under tremendous pressure due to the nature of the disease, prolonged treatment, and regular checks that follow. It has been proven by various medical studies that an early diagnosis of cancer can save up to 90 percent of lives.

Symptoms of Cancer are innumerable however, you can watch out for warning signs. In some cases, the cancerous tumor can grow and spread through other parts of the body, it can lead to muscle spasms, twitches, or jerking.

How does Twitching occur due to cancer?



Cancer symptoms usually occur when the tumor starts pressing on the brain which leads to abnormal functioning of the organ. The brain tumor irritates the neurons present in the brain and can cause muscle contradictions, twitching, numbness and tingling, shallow breathing, and loss of consciousness.

Tumors that spread through the temporal lobe, frontal lobe, and parietal lobe can cause problems in speech, decision making, problem-solving, concentration, and thinking speed functions.

Twitching can also happen for various other reasons including stress, an overdose of caffeine, an unhealthy diet, exercise, or as a side effect of some medicines.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, then it is advisable to contact your doctor immediately for further examination.



Source: Medindia
People With More Muscle Power Tend to Live Longer

People With More Muscle Power Tend to Live Longer


Training to lift weights quickly can improve your longevity. Muscle training must focus on improving both muscle strength and power for optimal outcomes.
Advertisement

New Simple Test can Predict and Prevent Falls in Elderly

New Simple Test can Predict and Prevent Falls in Elderly


Simple clinical test that can assess the lower limb strength of patients has been developed. This test helps to predict and prevent their risk of falls.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
View all
Recommended Reading
Anal WartsAnal Warts
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer TreatmentImmune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
Why Do We Wink?Why Do We Wink?
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Anal Warts Healthy Living Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Why Do We Wink? Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood Pressure Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Iron Intake Calculator Sanatogen Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close