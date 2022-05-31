Twitching in the Body Might be an Early Sign of Cancer

Muscle twitches that happen by involuntary contractions in the area, or uncontrollable twitching of a muscle group that is served by a single motor nerve fiber, could be an early symptom of cancer.
Be Aware Of Early Cancer Symptoms
Cancer is a deadly condition that occurs when your body cells start growing uncontrollably because of some unknown reason and form a tumor. It can develop in any part of your body and can affect your life majorly.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further eclipsed cancer care over the past two years. The lack of awareness, absence of pain in the early stages, and above all the pandemic scare are making many patients postpone their visits to the hospitals.
Cancers put the health care system under tremendous pressure due to the nature of the disease, prolonged treatment, and regular checks that follow. It has been proven by various medical studies that an early diagnosis of cancer can save up to 90 percent of lives.
Symptoms of Cancer are innumerable however, you can watch out for warning signs. In some cases, the cancerous tumor can grow and spread through other parts of the body, it can lead to muscle spasms, twitches, or jerking.
How does Twitching occur due to cancer?
Cancer symptoms usually occur when the tumor starts pressing on the brain which leads to abnormal functioning of the organ. The brain tumor irritates the neurons present in the brain and can cause muscle contradictions, twitching, numbness and tingling, shallow breathing, and loss of consciousness.
Tumors that spread through the temporal lobe, frontal lobe, and parietal lobe can cause problems in speech, decision making, problem-solving, concentration, and thinking speed functions.
Twitching can also happen for various other reasons including stress, an overdose of caffeine, an unhealthy diet, exercise, or as a side effect of some medicines.
If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, then it is advisable to contact your doctor immediately for further examination.
Source: Medindia