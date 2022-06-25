Does the Cataract Surgery Waiting Period Increase the Risk of Falls?

Risk Of Falls Increases Between Cataract Surgeries

Cataract is a leading cause of vision impairment despite the effectiveness and availability of cataract surgery. Cataract-related vision impairment affects 2.7% of non-Indigenous Australians aged 50 years or more. Major disparities in access to cataract surgery have been reported in Australia and other high-income countries.," reported Professor Lisa Keay, Head of the School of Optometry and Vision Science at the University of New South Wales, and colleagues.For the 118 participants who underwent second eye surgery and participated in all follow-up visits, age- and sex-adjusted incidence before (0.80 falls per year) and after first eye surgery (0.81 falls per year) was similar but was lower after second eye surgery (0.32 falls per year).Mean habitual binocular visual acuity (logMAR) was 0.32 before surgery, 0.15 after first eye surgery, and 0.07 after second eye surgery.This new study adds to the body of evidence supportingThe wait for substantial periods for both first and second eye cataract surgery has been exacerbated by the deferral of elective surgery during the coronavirus disease 2019 and particularly affects people who rely on the public hospital.Source: Medindia