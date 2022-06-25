About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Is Artificial Intelligence-supported Caries Detection Cost-effective?

by Dr. Jayashree on June 25, 2022 at 11:38 PM
Is Artificial Intelligence-supported Caries Detection Cost-effective?

The cost-effectiveness Artificial Intelligence of -supported detection of proximal caries was assessed by new study published in International Association for Dental Research (IADR).

The Interactive Talk presentation will also be presented on the same topic by Falk Schwendicke, Charite - Universitaetsmedizin Berlin, Germany and take place on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at 2 p.m. China Standard Time (UTC+08:00) during the "e-Oral Health Network I" session.

Artificial Intelligence In Caries Detection

The study investigated the cost-effectiveness of AI-supported detection of proximal caries in a randomized controlled clustered cross-over superiority trial. Twenty-three dentists assessed 20 bitewings; 10 of which were randomly evaluated supported by an AI-based software and the other 10 without AI.

The results found that for detecting early (E2 or D1) lesions, dentists were significantly more sensitive when using AI. However, treatment decisions determined the lifetime cost-effectiveness.

If, however, all detected early lesions had been treated non- or micro-invasively, AI was far less costly. AI applications should not only support caries detection, but also subsequent evidence-based management of caries lesions.



