Does Physical Activity Improve Cognition in Breast Cancer Patients?

‘The guidelines for breast cancer patients recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week.’

said first author Elizabeth A. Salerno, PhD, an assistant professor of surgery in the Division of Public Health Sciences at Washington University.The researchers emphasized that their observational study can demonstrate that physical activity definitively protects against chemotherapy-related cognitive decline; it possible that physically active people have other characteristics, independent of exercise, that may protect cognition. But the study sets the stage for clinical trials investigating whether physical activity interventions before and during chemotherapy can indeed ward off treatment-related cognitive decline.Salerno said.The researchers analyzed data from a national sample of 580 breast cancer patients and 363 cancer-free participants, who acted as controls.The scientists measured physical activity as reported by patients on a questionnaire taken before, immediately after and six months after chemotherapy. At the same three times, the researchers also assessed four different measures of cognitive function.At the beginning of the study, about 33% of the cancer patients met physical activity guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.The guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week. During chemotherapy, the percentage of patients meeting the guidelines dropped to 21% and then rebounded to 37% six months after treatment ended.The proportion of cancer-free participants meeting the weekly minimum of 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity hovered around 40% at all three time points.said Salerno.The four assessments of cognition included two measures of how individuals perceive their own cognition; a test of visual memory; and a test of sustained attention.Inactive patients showed what is classified as a moderate reduction in perceived cognitive function, which is considered clinically meaningful. On all of the assessments, patients who had met the physical activity guidelines before and after chemotherapy consistently outperformed patients who had never met the guidelines.The cancer-free study participants performed similarly on all of the assessments, regardless of whether they had met the physical activity guidelines.Importantly, breast cancer patients who had met the physical activity guidelines before chemotherapy ended up performing similarly to active and inactive healthy participants on the memory and attention tests.While objective measures of memory and attention indicated that physically active cancer patients had performed about as well as cancer-free participants, the physically active patients still perceived a significant decline in cognition, especially during chemotherapy. However, their perceived decline was not as great as that of the inactive patients.The researchers speculate that the self-reported measures of cognition may be capturing other common problems associated with chemotherapy, such as anxiety, fatigue or depression.said senior author Michelle C. Janelsins, PhD, an associate professor at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Wilmot Cancer Institute.Added Salerno:Source: Eurekalert