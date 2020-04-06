Does Marijuana Use Affect a Person’s Risk of Ischemic Stroke?

"Our observational study looked specifically at recent cannabis use by reviewing drug testing data for people admitted to the hospital. While more research is needed with larger numbers of people, our study lends support to the studies showing that cannabis use does not increase the risk of stroke."The study involved 9,350 people who were 18 years and older who had been admitted to a hospital and screened with a urine test for drug use. People who tested positive for drugs other than marijuana were excluded from the study. A total of 1,643 people, or 18%, tested positive for marijuana. Those who tested positive were more likely to be male, younger, and current smokers than those who tested negative.San Luis noted that the study captured only whether people had used marijuana recently. It did not collect information about how much marijuana was consumed or any other information about their history of prior use.Of those who tested positive, 130 of 1,643 people, or 8%, had an ischemic stroke. Of those who tested negative, 16% had an ischemic stroke or 1,207 of 7,707 people. But after researchers adjusted for other factors that affect stroke risks, such as age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sickle cell disease, obesity, diabetes, smoking, and heart conditions, there was no link between recent cannabis use and either an increased or decreased risk of stroke.The study was observational, so the results do not prove that recent marijuana use has no effect on a person's risk of stroke, they only show that researchers found an association."Our research adds to the list of studies with conflicting results, so it is important to continue to investigate stroke risk and cannabis use," said San Luis. "Future studies are now needed in larger groups of people that include data from drug screenings and dosing amounts as well as a person's history of cannabis use."Other limitations of the study include that information on synthetic cannabis was not available, and researchers were unable to adjust for risk factors such as physical inactivity and body mass index.Source: Newswise