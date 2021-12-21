Does Holiday Heart Syndrome Affect Heart Ventricles?

Advertisement

"This is one of the first studies to specifically investigate the relationship between long-term alcohol consumption and VA," explained lead investigator Christopher X. Wong, MBBS, MSc, Ph.D., Centre for Heart Rhythm Disorders, University of Adelaide and Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia.In this study,. Individuals who consumed at least 14 drinks per week of spirits, but not other types of alcohol, did experience a roughly 20% higher risk of VAs.Investigators determined that the relationships between alcohol consumption and VA and SCD were quite different. They observed a U-shaped association between alcohol consumption and risk of SCD, consistent with prior studies.Although VAs can cause SCDs, not all SCDs are caused by VAs. Some SCDs are thought to be due to conditions unrelated to the heart, and this may explain what appears to be a different effect of alcohol on these similar conditions.There is insufficient evidence to recommend that non-drinkers consume alcohol for health benefits. Alcohol consumption also increases the risk of bowel and breast cancer and causes damage to the liver. Therefore, the effect of alcohol on health should be viewed in its entirety while making safe alcohol consumption recommendations.Researchers also stress that these findings require clarification in further epidemiological and experimental studies with accurately defined VA and SCD events.The current study does not appear to provide compelling evidence that the Holiday Heart Syndrome extends to the ventricles, indeed demonstrating that moderate alcohol consumption may protect against SCD.Source: Medindia