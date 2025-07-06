Do You Know the Right Age to Start Mammograms?

27% of women aged 18–29 mistakenly believe regular mammograms should start at 30, a decade earlier than recommended.

Mammogram Guidelines Shift: Screenings Recommended from Age 40



Mammogram Awareness Varies by Age, Lowest Among Youngest Women

Mammograms are an effective tool for detecting breast cancer in its early stages, often before any noticeable symptoms arise. Consistent screening significantly reduces the risk of death from breast cancer. However, a recent survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center reveals that many Americans remain uncertain about the appropriate age for women at average risk to start routine mammogram screenings. ( )according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which issued an updated recommendation on April 30, 2024, in the Journal of the American Medical Association, formalizing an earlier draft proposal. The recommendation applies to women from ages 40 to 74.Founded in 1984, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is “an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine.” It offers guidance to federal health agencies and, through the Affordable Care Act, essentially determines which preventive services should be covered by insurers.Guidance from major medical organizations on what age to begin regular mammograms has changed over the years – from 40 to 50 and then back to 40 again. While a start date of age 40 is widely recommended, some medical organizations have put forth other recommendations. The American Cancer Society, for instance, advises thatThe Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC)’s health survey, conducted with a sample of over 1,600 U.S. adults in April, finds that nearly half of those surveyed (49%) know that age 40 is when women at an average risk of breast cancer should begin to have mammograms every other year. But 10% say they should begin at age 20; 21% say age 30; 8% age 50; and 11% are not sure.“Confusion can arise when medical guidance about detection or treatment changes, as it has in recent years with mammograms,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. “Our data suggest that the recommendation that such screening ordinarily start at 40 years old is not yet widely enough known.”In our April 2024 survey, conducted before the task force lowered its recommendation from age 50 to age 40, the overall finding was the same: 49% thought the correct age was 40. That was not the recommended age at that time, though it is today with the updated medical advice.Among the women surveyed, nearly three-quarters (72%) who are ages 40-49 years old know that regular mammograms should begin at age 40. About 6 in 10 women age 30-39 years old (63%) and 50-74 years old (59%) know this as well (the percentage difference between them is not statistically significant). Younger women are the least well-informed about when to begin mammograms – among women 18-29 years old, just over a third (37%) know the correct age.In addition, more younger women say they are not sure what the correct age is. The survey finds thatThere is no statistically significant difference between those two age groups – but both differ significantly from the very small percentage of women 40-49 years (1%) who are not sure of the age to being having mammograms.Among women 30-39 years old, those who are approaching the recommended start age for mammograms of 40 years old, the most commonly selected incorrect age is 50 years old (selected by 12%) – a decade later than current recommendations.Source-Eurekalert