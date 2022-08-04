Discovery of New Neurodevelopmental Syndrome Linked to Tumor-specific Genes

New neurodevelopmental disorder has been discovered by scientists at the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute after uncovering its link to a tumor suppressor gene, published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.



The study team used cutting-edge diagnostic tools, genomic sequencing, and global data-sharing platforms to identify the association of this disorder in 35 people, aged 2 to 44 years. It was found that variations in the FBXW7 gene were associated with this newly identified condition, which causes mild to severe developmental delay, intellectual disability, hypotonia, and gastrointestinal issues.