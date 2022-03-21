Diabetics Eating Less Processed Foods for Dinner Live Longer

People with diabetes who eat less processed foods at night might have an extended lifespan, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Meal time should be in line with the biological clock--a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats every 24 hours.
Researchers analyzed data from 4,642 people with diabetes from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to determine their risk of dying from heart disease.
"We observed that eating potatoes in the morning, whole grains in the afternoon, greens and milk in the evening and less processed meat in the evening was associated with better long-term survival in people with diabetes," said Qingrao Song, M.D., of Harbin Medical University in Harbin, China.
Those who ate a lot of processed meat in the evening were more likely to die from heart disease.
These findings show that nutritional guidelines and intervention strategies for diabetes should integrate the optimal consumption times for foods in the future.
Source: Medindia