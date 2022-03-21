Diabetics Eating Less Processed Foods for Dinner Live Longer

Advertisement

They found people with diabetes who ate potatoes or starchy vegetables in the morning, whole grains in the afternoon, dark vegetables such as greens and broccoli, and milk in the evening were less likely to die from heart disease."We observed that eating potatoes in the morning, whole grains in the afternoon, greens and milk in the evening and less processed meat in the evening was associated with better long-term survival in people with diabetes," said Qingrao Song, M.D., of Harbin Medical University in Harbin, China.These findings show that nutritional guidelines and intervention strategies for diabetes should integrate the optimal consumption times for foods in the future.Source: Medindia