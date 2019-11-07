medindia

Diabetic Obese Patients can Undergo Pancreas Transplantation Robotically

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 11, 2019 at 2:25 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Obese patients with Type 1 diabetes can safely receive a pancreas transplant if the surgery is performed robotically, claim surgeons. The study is published in the journal Transplant International.
Diabetic Obese Patients can Undergo Pancreas Transplantation Robotically
Diabetic Obese Patients can Undergo Pancreas Transplantation Robotically

For patients with Type 1 diabetes who don't respond well to insulin or have other serious medical complications caused by their disease, pancreas transplantation offers hope for a cure. But obese candidates who need a pancreas transplant often are denied the procedure because of poor outcomes, including high rates of incision infections, which are linked to an increased risk for failure and loss of the implanted organ.

Show Full Article


"The incidence of obesity among diabetic patients has risen dramatically over the past decades," said Dr. Mario Spaggiari, assistant professor of surgery in the UIC College of Medicine, and lead author of the paper. "We have shown that by using robotic surgical techniques, this population can be safely transplanted, meaning that those who would have previously been denied can have access to this procedure that can vastly improve quality of life."

Patients with diabetes who receive a pancreas transplant often can stop taking insulin, but they must stay on an anti-rejection drug regimen. Pancreas transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes is not a first-line treatment for the disease and is only performed in patients who don't respond to insulin injections, and who have other severe complications that arise from their diabetes.

The procedure currently is performed using open surgical techniques where a single, long incision is made. The longer the incision, the higher the risk for an infection in the healing incision, which can lead to failure of the implanted organ. Robotic pancreas transplantation can be performed using a small, 5-centimeter incision, where the new organ will be slipped into the body, and four, 1-centimeter incisions for the surgical robot's arms.

Dr. Enrico Benedetti, professor and head of surgery at the UIC College of Medicine, and his colleagues pioneered the use of robotic surgery for kidney transplantation in obese patients who were routinely denied the procedure because of poor outcomes. Benedetti is a co-author on the paper.

Spaggiari, Benedetti and their colleagues looked back at the records of pancreas transplant patients who had procedures that took place at UI Health over a four-year period ending in December 2018. Forty-nine patients received a pancreas transplant over that time. Seventy-seven percent of the patients had Type 1 diabetes, and 70% had end-stage renal disease requiring dialysis. The average age of the patients was 43 years old.

Patients with body mass indices at or above 30 (indicative of obesity) underwent procedures using robotically assisted surgical techniques. Ten of the procedures were performed robotically, and 39 were performed using traditional, open surgical techniques. Eight of the 10 patients who underwent robotically assisted pancreas transplantation also received a kidney during the procedure. Of the 39 patients who received a pancreas using traditional surgical techniques, 37 received a kidney at the same time.

Compared with patients who underwent traditional open transplantation, those who underwent the robotically assisted procedure had less blood loss, and surgical complication rates were similar in both groups. The length of post-operative hospitalization was shorter for patients who underwent the robotic procedure. None of the patients who underwent robotic pancreas transplant developed any wound complications.

"We think that robotic techniques can also be used to improve outcomes for normal weight patients who need pancreas transplants because of the reduced risk for incision infection, which is linked to a higher risk of losing the transplanted organ," said Dr. Enrico Benedetti, a co-author on the paper.

Arlys Martinez, 45, of Plainfield, Illinois, was a recipient of a combined pancreas and kidney transplant at UI Health in March 2018. Martinez suffered from Type 1 diabetes since she was a girl, and her diabetes eventually led to kidney failure, which required that she go on dialysis in January. Due to her restricted ability to exercise and water retention caused by the dialysis, she was considered too overweight to undergo pancreas transplantation at other hospitals.

"I was told at other hospitals that I would have to lose a significant amount of weight in order to get the pancreas," Martinez said. "I was cleared for the kidney, but with the pancreas transplant, they didn't want to do the surgery because of the large incisions that would be required because of my weight. But it was too hard for me to lose weight at that time because I was so tired and bloated."

Ultimately, Martinez came to UI Health and was able to receive both a kidney and a pancreas using minimally invasive robotic surgery.

"I am actually a really good eater -- I eat mostly organic, and I knew I could lose the weight after the transplant, but only UI Health gave me the chance to prove that," she said.

Martinez was able to go off insulin after her transplant, and has so far lost more than 20 pounds, and continues to lose weight. She is looking forward to feeling better and better every day.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

Pancreatic Cancer Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Pancreas Pregnancy and Complications Pancreatitis Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar Diabetes - Foot Care 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Staph Infection

New Blood Test can Predict Who are at High Risk for Tuberculosis

World Population Day: 'The World is Not Enough'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive