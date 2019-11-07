medindia

Chinese Gay Men of 25-29 Years are Depressed and Lonely

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 11, 2019 at 2:10 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In China, gay men of the ages 25-29 years are eight times more likely to receive criticism and rejection than other men who are in their 20's or younger, finds a new study.
Chinese Gay Men of 25-29 Years are Depressed and Lonely
Chinese Gay Men of 25-29 Years are Depressed and Lonely

The reason may be that 25- to 29-year-olds tend to be out of college and in the workforce, where they may face overwhelming social discrimination, according to a study co-authored by Assistant Professor Thomas Lee in the Office of Public Health Studies at the Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work.

Show Full Article


"There is great pressure from society and family that may be imposed on Chinese gay men," said Lee. "We found that these men feel criticized and rejected, and that these feelings are linked with loneliness."

The study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, is part of a recent effort among public health researchers to develop a better understanding of the mental health of the LGBTQ community.

Lee and colleagues administered questionnaires to 367 gay men in China. Some of the surveys were conducted face-to-face, but the majority were administered online. More specifically, the link to the survey was shared with live-chat applications specifically designed for gay men in China.

The men answered questions that allowed the researchers to measure feelings of loneliness and whether the study subjects were experiencing depression, anxiety or other psychological problems.

Several of the questions were aimed at measuring the men's degree of "interpersonal sensitivity," defined as a person's propensity to perceive and elicit criticism and rejection from others. People who are high in interpersonal sensitivity may have difficulty in communicating with others and are susceptible to depression and anxiety.

The findings showed that gay men who had no siblings or college degree and who earned less money than average were more likely have a high degree of interpersonal sensitivity and loneliness. Also, those who had experienced more sexual partners during their lifetimes showed lower measures of interpersonal sensitivity and loneliness.

There was no link between disclosing one's sexual identity to others and men's degree of interpersonal sensitivity, however, men who had disclosed their sexual identity to others felt less lonely.

"Traditional Chinese culture puts a strong emphasis on family inheritance and reproduction," said Lee. "Our results suggest that we need to be more aware of Chinese gay men's mental health and that everyone, especially family members, should offer more support to Chinese gay men and work to create a social environment that is more open and inclusive."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.

Illness Anxiety Disorder

Illness anxiety disorder is a health phobia and the person is preoccupied with a belief that he or she is seriously ill.

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of social situations, sometimes severe enough to affect daily life.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

More News on:

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission Holistic Management for Depression Depression Symptom Evaluation 

What's New on Medindia

New Blood Test can Predict Who are at High Risk for Tuberculosis

World Population Day: 'The World is Not Enough'

Home Remedies for Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive