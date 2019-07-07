medindia

Diabetes Screening Amongst Older Patients Living With HIV: Need of the Hour

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 7, 2019 at 1:16 PM Diabetes News
The incidence of diabetes mellitus in HIV patients has been studied by a team of researchers from the University of Fort Hare in South Africa, led by Olufunso O. Sogbanmu. The team's research has shown the need to screen older individuals diagnosed with HIV as crucial in offering a timely point of care and interventions to enable prompt diagnosis of diabetes mellitus in this cohort of patients and prevent possible comorbidities that may result from delayed diagnosis.
The study examined the prevalence of diabetes mellitus in newly diagnosed HIV-positive patients in Buffalo City Municipality, East London, South Africa. The majority of the participants were female (75%) and the prevalence of diabetes mellitus was 6% amongst newly diagnosed HIV positive patient using the definition based on the Society for Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes of South Africa (SEMDSA) 2017 guideline of HbA1c of above 6.5%.

The multivariate analysis indicates only age (p=0.031) and race (0.019) significantly shows a correlation to increase the risk of development of diabetes mellitus in newly diagnosed HIV positive patients. The binary logistic regression analysis shows that age (above 46 years) (p=0.001; AOR (6.60); CI (2.08-20.9) was directly related to the development of diabetes mellitus.

Source: Eurekalert

