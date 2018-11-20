medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Insurance News

Diabetes Patients With High Deductible Health Plans Experience Delays in Seeking Care: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 20, 2018 at 4:54 AM Health Insurance News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diabetes patients who switched to high-deductible health plans had associated delays in care for dangerous blood vessel diseases, found research from the Department of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute. The study, "High-deductible Insurance and Delay in Care for the Macrovascular Complications of Diabetes," appears in the November issue of Annals of Internal Medicine.
Diabetes Patients With High Deductible Health Plans Experience Delays in Seeking Care: Study
Diabetes Patients With High Deductible Health Plans Experience Delays in Seeking Care: Study

Researchers used data from a large national health insurance plan to determine whether high-deductible insurance is associated with delays in medical care for symptoms of cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and peripheral vascular disease and related testing and treatment. The study analyzed care data for individuals with diabetes in employer-sponsored insurance plans who were enrolled in a low-deductible (<$500) insurance plan followed by up to 4 years in high-deductible (>$1000) plan after an employer-mandated switch. The control group included individuals with diabetes whose employers offered only low-deductible plans year-on-year.

Study results show that, among individuals with diabetes, mandated enrollment in a high-deductible insurance plan was associated with delays in seeking care for concerning symptoms of blood vessel disease such as cardiac chest pain and transient ischemic attack. The researchers also found delays in diagnostic testing for such symptoms, and delays in treatments to open the arteries that supply the heart, brain, and legs.

"Further research should determine if these delays increase adverse events such as heart attacks, strokes, and amputations," said Frank Wharam, lead author and Associate Professor of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute. "Policymakers, health insurers, and employers might find our results useful in designing health insurance plans that prevent the types of delays we detected."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Health Insurance Plan

With a health insurance policy you and your family can rest assured!

Quiz on Health Insurance

This Quiz is to test your knowledge on health insurance in the U.S, there is so much activity with the new law and building of Health Exchanges - all peaking for a January 2014 deadline. ...

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive