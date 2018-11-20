medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Frailty: Key Bleeding Risk Factor in Older Adults

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 20, 2018 at 8:24 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Older, frail heart attack patients who receive anticoagulants (blood thinners) and undergo cardiac catheterization are at a greater risk of bleeding, stated study published today in in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.
Frailty: Key Bleeding Risk Factor in Older Adults
Frailty: Key Bleeding Risk Factor in Older Adults

The research found that patients over age 65 who are frail had a 50 percent higher risk of major bleeding when hospitalized during a heart attack than non-frail patients. This risk was seen in frail patients who underwent cardiac catheterization but not those who were managed with medications alone. In the study, frail was classified based on three impairment domains: walking (unassisted, assisted, wheelchair/non-ambulatory), cognition (normal, mildly impaired, moderately/severely impaired), and basic activities of daily living (bathing, eating, dressing, and toileting).

Some smaller studies have looked at frailty in relationship to heart attack and bleeding; however, this is the first study to gather data from the ACTION Registry--now known as the Chest Pain-MI Registry.

"Beginning in 2015, the ACTION Registry began to capture this information, allowing us to have two years' worth of data," said lead study author John A. Dodson, MD, MPH, FACC, a cardiologist and researcher from New York University School of Medicine. "By analyzing this information, we were able to confirm that there is indeed a correlation between frailty and greater risk of bleeding in this population."

Researchers analyzed 129,330 AMI patients over 65 years of age from 775 U.S. hospitals between January 2015 and December 2016.

The analysis found that patients with AMI who were frail were:

More likely to be female.

50 percent more likely to experience major bleeding.

Less likely overall to undergo cardiac catheterization.

Less likely to receive radial access when cardiac catheterization was performed.

At higher risk of bleeding when cardiac catheterization was performed, but not when treated with medications alone.

"As the U.S. population ages, there is an increasing number of older people who are experiencing acute myocardial infarction--and often they are managing other health problems at the same time," Dodson said. "Our findings highlight that frailty is an important variable to consider when managing these patients, beyond the characteristics we traditionally use. We need to look even more closely at evidenced-based clinical strategies to avoid bleeding in this population."

Limitations of the study include that the frailty assessment was based on available elements in the database, and physical measurements of frailty (such as walking speed or grip strength) that were used in previous studies were not obtained. Additionally, the study may have underestimated the prevalence of frailty given its reliance on people documenting frailty in the medical record.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Identifying Frailty in Older Patients Increases Their Chances of Survival

Identifying frailty in older patients could increase their chances of surviving surgery, as well as improve their overall outcomes.

Common Side Effects of Anticoagulants / Blood Thinners

The main side effect of anticoagulants or blood thinners is bleeding. Others include reduced platelet counts, allergic reactions and skin necrosis.

Bleeding Disorders

Bleeding disorder is an acquired or an inherited condition, which is characterized by excessive bleeding in the persons affected by the problem.

Oral Anticoagulants Linked With Bleeding Risk in Kidney Disease Patients

Certain blood thinners approved to treat atrial fibrillation may put patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at a higher risk of bleeding.

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.

More News on:

von Willebrand Disease Hemophilia 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive