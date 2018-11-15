medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Diabetes Medication Increases Risk of Lower Limb Amputation

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 15, 2018 at 9:09 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SGLT2 inhibitors, a new group of diabetic medications can cause rare serious adverse events like lower limb amputation, bone fracture, diabetic ketoacidosis, acute kidney injury, serious urinary tract infections blood clots and acute pancreatitis, according to the researchers.
Diabetes Medication Increases Risk of Lower Limb Amputation
Diabetes Medication Increases Risk of Lower Limb Amputation

SGLT2 inhibitors are increasingly popular drugs for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. They lower blood glucose levels by increasing glucose loss through the kidneys, but concerns have been raised regarding their safety.

To better understand these potential risks, an international research team analysed national registry data from Sweden and Denmark for 17,213 patients who started taking SGLT2 inhibitors and 17,213 patients who started taking GLP 1 receptor agonists between July 2003 and December 2016.

Patients were aged 35 years or more with no previous prescriptions for any of the study drugs, no history of severe kidney problems (dialysis or transplantation) or pancreatic disorders, and median follow-up time for the studied outcomes was between 270 and 274 days.

The main outcomes were lower limb amputation, bone fracture, diabetic ketoacidosis, acute kidney injury, serious urinary tract infection, venous thromboembolism and acute pancreatitis.

After taking account of a large number of potentially influential factors including disease history, other medications and socioeconomic indicators, use of SGLT2 inhibitors was associated with a two-fold increased risk of both lower limb amputation (2.7 vs 1.1 events per 1000 person years) and diabetic ketoacidosis (1.3 vs 0.6 events per 1000 person years), compared with GLP 1 receptor agonists.

But there was no significant risk increase for bone fracture, acute kidney injury, serious urinary tract infection, venous thromboembolism or acute pancreatitis.Findings remained consistent after further analyses to test the strength of the results.

This is an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the researchers cannot rule out the possibility that other unmeasured factors may have affected the results.

However, the study used nationwide registry data from a large number of patients, and the findings are consistent with previous research in the field.

As such, the researchers conclude that SGLT2 inhibitors compared with GLP 1 receptor agonists are associated with an increased risk of lower limb amputations and diabetic ketoacidosis but not with other serious adverse events of current concern. And they call for further analyses to accumulate more clinical data on the use of these drugs.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Drug Toxicity Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Paralysis

Paralysis

Paralysis is a condition where there is a loss of muscle function as well as sensory loss, which ...

 Swine Flu

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has ...

 Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive