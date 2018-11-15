medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

If Your Baby is Not Sleeping Through the Night, Don’t Worry Its Normal: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  November 15, 2018 at 10:10 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

No association of whatsoever was found between newborns not sleeping through the night and developmental disorders. The findings of this study are published In the Pediatrics journal.
If Your Baby is Not Sleeping Through the Night, Don’t Worry Its Normal: Study
If Your Baby is Not Sleeping Through the Night, Don’t Worry Its Normal: Study

New parents often expect their baby to start sleeping through the night by around six months of age. Indeed, they often receive messages from pediatricians and others about the importance of early sleep consolidation. But authors of a study in the December 2018 issue of Pediatrics found that a large percentage of healthy babies don't reach that milestone by six months of age, or even at a year old. The McGill-led research team also examined whether infants who didn't sleep for six or eight consecutive hours were more likely to have problems with psychomotor and mental development, and found no association. The researchers also found no correlation between infants waking up at night and their mothers' postnatal mood.

Study details

The researchers analyzed information from the Maternal Adversity, Vulnerability, and Neurodevelopment longitudinal birth cohort study, which recruited participants from obstetric clinics in Montreal, Québec, and Hamilton, Ontario. Sleeping through the night was defined as either six or eight hours of sleep without waking up. Sleep measures were available for 388 infants at six months old, and 369 infants at a year old. At six months of age, according to mothers' reports, 38 percent of typically developing infants were not yet sleeping at least six consecutive hours at night; more than half (57 percent) weren't sleeping eight hours. At twelve months old, 28 percent of infants weren't yet sleeping six hours straight at night, and 43 percent weren't staying asleep for eight hours.

Researchers saw a difference between sleep patterns of boys and girls. At six months old, a slightly higher percentage of girls than boys slept for eight hours straight. (48 % vs. 39 %). Researchers also found no correlation between infants waking up at night and their mothers' postnatal mood. But they did discover that babies who didn't sleep for six or eight consecutive hours had a significantly higher rate of breastfeeding, which offers many benefits for babies and mothers.

A "gold standard" that may need to be revised

Sleeping through the night somewhere between six to twelve months is generally considered the "gold standard" in Western nations. Indeed, behavioural sleep training is popular among parents and professionals to encourage children to sleep. But lead researcher, Marie-Hélène Pennestri, from McGill University's Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology and the Sleep Clinic at Hôpital en santé mentale Rivière-des-Prairies (CIUSSS-NIM) hopes that the results of the study will allay some parental worries:

"Our findings suggest parents might benefit from more education about the normal development of--and wide variability in--infants' sleep-wake cycles instead of only focusing on methods and interventions, especially for those who feel stressed about methods such as delayed response to crying." She says, "Maternal sleep deprivation is often invoked to support the introduction of early behavioral interventions, but it may be that mothers' expectations about being awakened at night along with the total number of hours they sleep over the course of a day are better predictors of maternal well-being. It is something that will need to be considered in future studies."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Co-sleeping more than 6 Months can make Mom's Feel Depressed

Mothers who co-sleeping like sharing either a room or bed with their babies after six months may feel depressed, can worry about their babies' sleep and also think that their decisions are being criticized.

Study Shows How Sleeping Mammary Stem Cells are Awakened in Puberty

Study shows how the growth of milk-producing mammary glands is triggered during puberty.

Fall Asleep in Less Than Two Minutes With Army's Sleeping Technique

Sleeping techniques practiced by the army can help you sleep within 20 minutes. With a few steps, sleep will come in no time.

How Much Do We Learn While Sleeping?

Our learning capabilities are limited during slow wave sleep says new research. Our brain can perceive sounds during sleep like at wake, but the ability to group these sounds according to their organization in a sequence happens only while we are ...

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Sleeping Scale Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Paralysis

Paralysis

Paralysis is a condition where there is a loss of muscle function as well as sensory loss, which ...

 Swine Flu

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has ...

 Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive